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Chinese EVs win over some in South Korea, but Japan is proving to be a rougher road - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Chinese EVs win over some in South Korea, but Japan is proving to be a rougher road

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 29, 2026

6 min read

· Last updated: October 29, 2026

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Chinese Electric Vehicles Gain Ground in South Korea, Face Resistance in Japan

Chinese Automakers Expand into South Korea and Japan

By Heekyong Yang, Daniel Leussink and Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL/TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kim Min-seon bought an electric vehicle from China's BYD in July.

The questions came swiftly.

"Everyone reacted like, 'Why did you buy a Chinese car? Are you trying to get yourself killed?'" the 48-year-old Seoul resident said. Her purchase would have been unthinkable just a few years ago in South Korea, where Chinese cars have been long dismissed as shoddy.

At around $18,500, the Dolphin compact was inexpensive, well equipped and - crucially - available. Kim initially wanted a Hyundai Casper EV but was told she would have to wait more than two years for delivery.

After rapid expansion in Europe and elsewhere, BYD and other Chinese automakers are now targeting South Korea and Japan, two countries with entrenched car industries - and no shortage of sceptical consumers. They are making inroads in South Korea, but Japanese sales have been muted.

The difference is partly due to EV uptake. Roughly a quarter of the new cars sold in South Korea this year were EVs, versus 3% in Japan, according to industry data.

Chinese automakers have proven their ability to spend years building dealer networks and adapting cars to local tastes, according to industry executives and analysts.

It is a strategy born of both confidence and necessity: China produces some of the most technologically advanced cars available anywhere at prices rivals struggle to match. But its domestic market is so saturated with brands that carmakers need to look overseas for growth and profit.

"They enter first, watch what happens and gradually adjust their strategy," said Liao Jingnan, founder of MobyInfo, a Tokyo-based consultancy.

Reuters interviewed more than a dozen people including company executives, dealers and EV buyers in both South Korea and Japan for this article.

South Korea Breakthrough

BYD's Success and Market Conditions

BYD sold more than 20,000 vehicles in South Korea in the first nine months of this year, overtaking the combined sales of Toyota and its Lexus brand, according to market research firm Carisyou.

BYD has been able to take advantage of South Korea's growing appetite for cheap EVs, said Lee Jae-il, a senior analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Petrol prices have surged almost 10% since the US-Israeli war on Iran started, but Hyundai and Kia focus mainly on premium EVs, offering only a few for under $30,000.

"The timing has worked particularly well for BYD," Lee said. 

Other Chinese Brands Entering South Korea

Geely's Zeekr brand began taking orders for its 7X SUV in South Korea in June and plans to open up to 14 showrooms by the end of the year. Chery is expected to enter the market in 2027, according to an industry presentation reviewed by Reuters. Chery declined to comment.

Xpeng, which set up a local unit in Korea last year, is now looking to hire someone to build out its retail network, according to a job posting on LinkedIn. Xpeng declined to comment.

Concerns Among South Korean Carmakers

South Korean carmakers are worried. Jeong Dae-jin, the chairman of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association, has called for tax incentives for Korean-made EVs. 

Automakers were "very desperate," he said.

Japan Proves Tougher

Market Barriers and Consumer Preferences

Japan may end up testing the patience of Chinese automakers. Foreign brands account for only about 6% of passenger car sales and drivers prefer hybrids, the technology championed by Toyota.  

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing have been fraught since last year under right-wing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who has taken a harder line on China.

Some 88% of Japanese and 71% of South Koreans have an unfavourable view of China, according to a Pew Research Center survey this year. Diplomatic strains have had no particular impact on BYD's sales, showroom visits or customer inquiries in Japan, a spokesperson for BYD Auto Japan said.

BYD's Efforts and Sales in Japan

BYD, which started selling cars in Japan in 2023, has more than 75 dealerships and plans to eventually expand to 100. It sold fewer than 4,000 cars in Japan in the first nine months of the year, just a 0.1% market share.

In July, it launched a boxy EV in Japan's "kei" minicar segment, which is dominated by domestic firms. As of September, it had only sold about 650 of them, although BYD's overall Japanese sales have risen every year.

"It's not the market share," said Marc Yamada of consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal. "It's the growth."

Other Chinese Brands and Local Sentiment

EMT, a startup backed by Chery, plans to launch a kei car in the first half of 2027 and three more models by 2029, Chief Technology Officer Koji Yamamoto told Reuters. It aims to build cars locally by the 2030s, he said.

Zeekr plans to launch a luxury van in Japan, initially targeting taxi fleets and chauffeur services, said Hiroyasu Koma, CEO of folofly, Zeekr's distributor.

Japanese Consumer Attitudes

One person who will not be buying a Chinese car anytime soon is Fumio Kuwabara, an early adopter who has been driving Japanese EVs since 2010. He does not trust the reliability of Chinese cars, he said.  

"I feel like they've cut corners in places you can't see," he said.

Ruling party lawmaker Daishiro Yamagiwa told Reuters that Japan must consider the security risks from Chinese cars that can be controlled from outside the vehicle.

It is still unclear whether Japanese consumers will hold out or end up overcoming their wariness as South Korean Lee Seong-dong did.

"Honestly, I didn't have a good image of Chinese cars, either," said Lee, a content creator in Seoul, who bought a Dolphin.

"Seeing the car in person and driving it changed my thinking a lot," he said.  

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul, Daniel Leussink, Maki Shiraki and Kentaro Okasaka in Tokyo and Ju-min Park in Beijing; Editing by David Dolan and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • BYD sold over 20,000 EVs in South Korea in the first nine months of 2026, surpassing Toyota and Lexus combined, capitalizing on demand for affordable EVs amid supply delays from domestic brands (koreatimes.co.kr).
  • South Korea’s EV share of new car sales is rising rapidly—reaching approximately 11% in 2025 and around 23–24% by September 2026—providing fertile ground for Chinese EV makers (iea.org).
  • In Japan, EVs accounted for only about 3% of new car sales in 2025, with hybrids continuing to dominate. By late 2026, BEV/PHEV share hovered around 5–6%, and lingering consumer preferences plus geopolitical tensions are complicating Chinese brands’ entry (iea.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Chinese electric vehicles gaining popularity in South Korea?
Chinese EVs offer lower prices, better availability, and are meeting South Korea's growing demand for affordable electric vehicles.
How are Chinese EV makers performing in Japan compared to South Korea?
Chinese EV makers like BYD are making significant sales in South Korea but have much lower sales and market share in Japan due to consumer preferences and skepticism.
What challenges do Chinese automakers face in Japan?
Challenges include a strong preference for hybrid vehicles, foreign brand resistance, and diplomatic tensions between Japan and China.
How do South Korean automakers respond to Chinese EV competition?
South Korean automakers are seeking tax incentives for domestic EVs and expressing strong concern over rising competition from Chinese brands.
Which Chinese EV brands are entering the South Korean market?
BYD, Geely's Zeekr, and Xpeng are actively expanding in South Korea, and Chery is expected to enter the market in 2027.

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