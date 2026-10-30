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Bayer wins Roundup weedkiller cancer trial while awaiting settlement ruling - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bayer wins Roundup weedkiller cancer trial while awaiting settlement ruling

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 30, 2026

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Bayer Wins Roundup Cancer Trial and Awaits Ruling on $7.25B Settlement

Bayer's Legal Battle Over Roundup Cancer Claims

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Bayer won a trial on Thursday over claims by three women that its Roundup weedkiller caused their cancer, while awaiting a broader ruling from a separate court on the company's $7.25 billion effort to settle other Roundup cases.

Impact of Supreme Court Ruling on Roundup Lawsuits

The trial was a test for the continued viability of Roundup lawsuits after a US Supreme Court ruling in Bayer's favor limited the legal claims that plaintiffs can bring.

It comes as Bayer is separately seeking to resolve tens of thousands of other Roundup lawsuits through a proposed $7.25 billion settlement, which is under review by ⁠a Missouri state court judge in St. Louis. 

Details of the Recent Trial

A St. Louis jury unanimously ruled for Bayer-owned Monsanto in the first case to go to trial after June's Supreme Court ruling. The litigation has weighed on Bayer since its 2018 acquisition of Monsanto, costing the company billions of dollars and driving down its share ​price.

Bayer's Response to the Verdict

Bill Dodero, Bayer's US general counsel and global head of litigation, said the verdict showed how difficult it would be for other plaintiffs to win cases after the Supreme Court ruling.

"This verdict should send a strong signal that plaintiffs who wish to pursue claims in the court system following the Durnell ruling will face significant challenges both in demonstrating they have viable claims and putting forth the necessary evidence to prove them in court," Dodero said in a statement.

Plaintiffs' Claims and Legal Arguments

Background of the Plaintiffs

PLAINTIFFS SUED IN 2020

Plaintiffs Theresa Aretino, Cynthia Fernandez and Betty Larkin sued Bayer unit Monsanto in 2020 in St. Louis, saying they used Roundup regularly and later developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Their attorneys argued that Roundup was defectively designed and unreasonably dangerous, and that Bayer was negligent in selling it.

The three women are not ​participating in Bayer's proposed settlement. Fernandez died before the trial began. 

Reuters viewed ‌the trial and verdict ⁠on Courtroom View Network. Attorneys for Aretino, Fernandez and Larkin did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Thursday.

Bayer's Defense and Scientific Evidence

Bayer has denied ​the claims and said that decades of studies have shown glyphosate, Roundup's active ingredient, is safe and does not cause cancer. 

Bayer faces around 65,000 claims in US state and federal courts from plaintiffs who say they ​developed cancer after using Roundup at home or on the job.

Regulatory and Scientific Perspectives

Before the Supreme Court ruling this year, most lawsuits had alleged that Roundup’s label failed to warn consumers about cancer risks. But the court blocked those legal arguments in June, ruling that federal law requires herbicide makers to use ​the exact label approved by the US Environmental Protection Agency. The EPA has concluded that ​Roundup’s label does ⁠not require a cancer warning.

Bayer has argued that other legal claims, including ​design-defect and negligence, are also foreclosed by ⁠the US Supreme Court's ruling, but plaintiffs' attorneys have argued that those claims are not affected by the ruling. 

The EPA has previously concluded that glyphosate is probably not carcinogenic, but it is in the middle of a new review of its safety.

In 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded that glyphosate was “probably carcinogenic” to humans, but Bayer has said that is an outlier opinion based on flawed methodology. 

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Jonathan Spicer and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • A St. Louis jury ruled unanimously for Bayer/Monsanto in the first trial after the June 25, 2026 Supreme Court decision that preempted failure‑to‑warn claims under FIFRA, limiting plaintiffs’ legal pathways (investing.com).
  • The Supreme Court’s Durnell ruling held that EPA‑approved labels without cancer warnings are federally mandated and shield Monsanto from state failure‑to‑warn lawsuits, reinforcing label‑based preemption (supremecourt.gov).
  • Bayer’s proposed $7.25 billion settlement to resolve tens of thousands of Roundup claims is still pending in Missouri state court; a federal judge already returned that case to state court in June and a fairness hearing has taken place, with final approval yet to be decided (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the latest Roundup weedkiller cancer trial?
A St. Louis jury ruled in favor of Bayer, rejecting claims that Roundup caused cancer in three women.
How many Roundup lawsuits is Bayer currently facing?
Bayer is facing around 65,000 claims in US state and federal courts related to Roundup and cancer.
What is the status of Bayer’s proposed $7.25 billion Roundup settlement?
The proposed settlement is under review by a Missouri state court judge in St. Louis.
How did the Supreme Court ruling affect future Roundup cases?
The ruling limited the types of legal claims plaintiffs can bring, particularly regarding warning labels.
What have regulators said about glyphosate’s cancer risk?
The EPA has concluded there is no need for a cancer warning, while the International Agency for Research on Cancer found glyphosate 'probably carcinogenic.'

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