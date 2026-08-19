Ukraine Anti-Graft Agencies Investigate Officials, Lawmakers in Criminal Case
Main Investigation Overview
Operation to Uncover Criminal Organisation
Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's anti-graft agencies said on Wednesday they were carrying out an operation to uncover a "criminal organisation" which was run by current and former lawmakers, and involving high officials from the presidential office.
Details of the Investigation
The agencies did not give the details of the investigation, but said more information would come soon.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)