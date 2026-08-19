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Headlines

Ukraine anti-graft agencies investigate group involving presidential officials

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

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Finance Banking headlines Ukraine Anti-Corruption

Ukraine Anti-Graft Agencies Investigate Officials, Lawmakers in Criminal Case

Main Investigation Overview

Operation to Uncover Criminal Organisation

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine's anti-graft agencies said on Wednesday they were carrying out an operation to uncover a "criminal organisation" which was run by current and former lawmakers, and involving high officials from the presidential office.

Details of the Investigation

The agencies did not give the details of the investigation, but said more information would come soon.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The probe involves a criminal network allegedly led by lawmakers and high‑level figures from the presidential office, reflecting deepening anti‑graft scrutiny in Kyiv (Reuters Aug 19)
  • This follows Operation Midas — a massive $100 million kickback scandal at state nuclear firm Energoatom implicating figures close to President Zelenskiy (reports.nabu.gov.ua)
  • Previously, Ukraine’s anti‑corruption bodies have targeted current and former MPs and presidential associates, including a major vote‑buying and money‑laundering probe involving the president’s ex‑chief of staff (occrp.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Ukraine's anti-graft agencies investigating?
They are investigating a criminal group involving current and former lawmakers and high officials from the presidential office.
Are details about the Ukrainian anti-graft operation available?
The agencies have not disclosed details but said more information will be released soon.
Who is involved in the Ukraine anti-graft investigation?
Current and former lawmakers, as well as high-level officials from the presidential office, are reportedly involved.

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