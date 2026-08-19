GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Cricket-Robinson and Tongue put England on top against Pakistan - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Cricket-Robinson and Tongue put England on top against Pakistan

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Cricket Sports News Test Match

Robinson and Tongue Lead England to Dominance in Headingley Test vs Pakistan

England Dominate Opening Day of Headingley Test

LEEDS, England, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue took five wickets apiece as England dominated the opening day of the first test against Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday.

Pakistan, who have lost 13 of their last 18 tests, struggled in the difficult batting conditions and were dismissed for just 171.

Bowling Brilliance: Robinson and Tongue Shine

Robinson removed four of Pakistan's top five batters with his movement off the seam, ending up with 5-51, while Tongue shot out the tail with his pace to finish with 5-46.

Robinson's Early Impact

With England reaching 112-2 at the close, it was a satisfying start as England captain for Joe Root, back in the role for a second stint after the international retirement of Ben Stokes and unbeaten on 37 at the close.

Root put Pakistan in to bat after winning the toss and Robinson made an instant impact, trapping Azan Awais lbw with the opening delivery of the innings. It was the first time a wicket had fallen to the first ball of a series in England.

Key Wickets and Turning Points

When Robinson, who missed the last two tests of the New Zealand series earlier this summer with a knee injury, removed Shan Masood lbw in the fifth over, Pakistan were reeling at 6-2.

Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique steadied the ship either side of a rain delay with a partnership of 91 but Tongue removed Imam to a good, low catch at second slip by Harry Brook for 42 and Shafique fell for 61 to Robinson to put England back on top.

Pakistan’s stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha and Ali Usman then went in successive balls to the pace of Tongue and the tourists’ tail was quickly polished off with the last five wickets falling for 21 runs.

England's Response with the Bat

England lost Ben Duckett for 15 to the probing Mohammad Abbas – the sixth lbw dismissal of the day – and fellow opener Emilio Gay, who edged Mohammad Ali to Agha at slip for 33. But an unbroken stand of 64 from Root and Jordan Cox saw England through to the end of play as the home side came out fast in their attempt to win a first test series since December 2024.

(Reporting by Neil SquiresEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Robinson’s five wickets, including four of the top five batsmen, emphatically swung momentum England’s way.
  • Tongue’s blistering pace decimated Pakistan’s tail, claiming five wickets and reducing them to 171 all out.
  • England ended the day strongly at 112‑2, led by an unbeaten Joe Root as they aim for a first Test series win since December 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were England’s key performers on the opening day against Pakistan?
Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue both took five wickets each to put England in a commanding position.
What was Pakistan’s total score in their first innings at Headingley?
Pakistan was dismissed for 171 runs in their first innings.
How did Joe Root perform on his return as England captain?
Joe Root was unbeaten on 37 at the close and led England to a strong start in his second stint as captain.
What notable record occurred during the opening delivery of the test?
A wicket fell to the first ball of a series in England for the first time, with Azan Awais trapped lbw by Ollie Robinson.
How did England’s innings progress by the end of the first day?
England reached 112-2, with Joe Root and Jordan Cox forming an unbroken partnership to close the day.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Cycling-British cyclist dies in Volta a Portugal accident

Cycling-British cyclist dies in Volta a Portugal accident

Image for Soccer-Ronaldo weds longtime partner Rodriguez in Portugal

Soccer-Ronaldo weds longtime partner Rodriguez in Portugal

Image for Cricket-Scotland, Netherlands criticise ICC's World Cup format changes

Cricket-Scotland, Netherlands criticise ICC's World Cup format changes

Image for Cricket-Cox to replace injured Bethell for Pakistan tests as Root begins new England captaincy stint

Cricket-Cox to replace injured Bethell for Pakistan tests as Root begins new England captaincy stint

Image for Cricket-Amateur player suspended in finger-clicking trickery furore

Cricket-Amateur player suspended in finger-clicking trickery furore

Image for Cricket-English amateur team under investigation for finger-snapping dismissal ruse

Cricket-English amateur team under investigation for finger-snapping dismissal ruse

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Israeli airstrike kills nine Palestinians at Gaza police station, medics say
Israeli airstrike kills nine Palestinians at Gaza police station, medics say
Image for German prosecutors say second Nord Stream suspect arrested in Croatia
German prosecutors say second Nord Stream suspect arrested in Croatia
Image for West Nile virus outbreak kills four in North Macedonia
West Nile virus outbreak kills four in North Macedonia
Image for Palestinian-British family die in 'tragic accident' off English coast
Palestinian-British family die in 'tragic accident' off English coast
Image for Irish lawmakers summon TikTok over videos glorifying dangerous driving
Irish lawmakers summon TikTok over videos glorifying dangerous driving
Image for North Korea's Kim Yo Jong denies Zelenskiy's claim on additional troops deployment
North Korea's Kim Yo Jong denies Zelenskiy's claim on additional troops deployment
Image for Can Ukraine hold elections while at war?
Can Ukraine hold elections while at war?
Image for Russia and Ukraine swap 103 prisoners of war each
Russia and Ukraine swap 103 prisoners of war each
Image for France recorded 1,243 excess deaths during July heatwaves
France recorded 1,243 excess deaths during July heatwaves
Image for France says West Bank violence justifies its sanctions against Israeli minister Ben-Gvir
France says West Bank violence justifies its sanctions against Israeli minister Ben-Gvir
Image for Israeli settler confronts Palestinian American at his besieged West Bank home
Israeli settler confronts Palestinian American at his besieged West Bank home
Image for New Ukrainian defence minister takes office as ousted predecessor calls for wartime elections
New Ukrainian defence minister takes office as ousted predecessor calls for wartime elections
View All Headlines Posts