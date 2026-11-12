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UK sanctions Russia's Slavneft in latest move against oil producers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK sanctions Russia's Slavneft in latest move against oil producers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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UK Sanctions Russian Oil Producer Slavneft and Energy Entities in Major Move

Britain Targets Russian Energy Sector with Comprehensive Sanctions

Sanctions Imposed on Slavneft and Energy-Related Entities

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on Russian oil producer Slavneft and a range of energy-related entities and vessels, saying it had become the first country to target all of Russia's 10 largest oil producers.

Scope of the Sanctions

The measures, announced as European leaders meet in Dublin, also target vessels involved in transporting Russian oil and liquefied natural gas, major coal companies and Rosneft's Vostok Oil project.

Political Context and International Response

European Political Community Summit

Prime Minister Andy Burnham was due to meet European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the European Political Community summit on Thursday, where discussions were expected to focus on efforts to advance peace talks and maintain pressure on Russia.

Statements from Prime Minister Andy Burnham

Burnham said in a statement the sanctions were aimed to "turn the screws on Russia's oil revenues and drive forward an end to the Kremlin’s needless war."

"We all now need to harness the momentum on negotiations and find a way forward for our security at home, and the security of our continent," he added.

Previous Sanctions and Expanded Measures

Britain has previously imposed sanctions on major Russian energy companies including Transneft, Rosneft and Lukoil. It said the addition of Slavneft means all of Russia's top 10 oil producers are now subject to British sanctions.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Sam Tabahriti, Editing by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Russian oil producer did the UK recently sanction?
The UK recently imposed sanctions on Russian oil producer Slavneft.
What additional entities are targeted by the UK's latest sanctions?
The sanctions also target other energy-related entities, vessels transporting Russian oil and LNG, major coal companies, and the Vostok Oil project.
Has the UK sanctioned all major Russian oil companies?
Yes, with the addition of Slavneft, Britain has now sanctioned all of Russia's top 10 oil producers.
What is the UK government’s goal with these sanctions?
The UK aims to reduce Russia's oil revenue and pressure the Kremlin to end the war.
Where were European leaders meeting when the sanctions were announced?
European leaders met in Dublin during the announcement of the new sanctions.

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