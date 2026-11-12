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Factbox-Who is Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress?

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Nvidia Appoints Colette Kress as Interim CEO: Key Facts and Career Overview

Colette Kress’s Appointment and Professional Background

Interim CEO Appointment

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is set to take over as interim CEO from Jensen Huang, the company said on Thursday, putting her in charge of the chipmaker whose processors power the world's most advanced supercomputers and AI data centers.

The appointment comes after the board ousted co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang amid reports of two extramarital affairs, one with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

Five Key Facts About Colette Kress

CFO Since 2013

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 as executive vice president and chief financial officer and has held the post since. She has appeared alongside Jensen Huang on the company's quarterly earnings calls. 

Nvidia's revenue was $4.13 billion in the fiscal year she joined and $215.9 billion in fiscal 2026.

Career Before Nvidia

Texas Instruments and Microsoft

Before Nvidia, Kress spent eight years in finance roles at Texas Instruments, then worked at Microsoft from 1997 to 2010. At Microsoft, she became chief financial officer of the Server and Tools division in 2006, with responsibility for its financial strategy, planning and reporting.

Cisco

She moved to Cisco in 2010 as senior vice president and chief financial officer of its Business Technology and Operations Finance organization, where she was responsible for financial strategy and business development. She left for Nvidia in 2013.

Education and Experience

Kress holds a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Arizona and a master of business administration degree from Southern Methodist University, according to Nvidia's annual report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

She joined Nvidia after nearly 25 years in finance roles at major technology companies, Fortune reported in 2024. She told Fortune Nvidia was the smallest company she had worked for when she started there in 2013.

Contract Terms

Executive officers at Nvidia are employed at will and have no individual employment, severance or change-in-control agreements, according to the company's proxy statement. Nvidia has said in earlier filings that many of its peer companies offer such agreements. 

Regulatory filings show Kress' pay includes restricted stock units, including a March 2026 award that vests over four years.

Wealth

Forbes ranks Kress No. 32 on its 2026 list of America's richest self-made women. Her shares in the chip firm were valued at roughly $750 million, as of Wednesday's close, down from more than $1 billion at the stock's peak last month.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

Key Takeaways

  • Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 as EVP and CFO, and has been integral to its financial transformation during its rise to AI dominance
  • Her pre‑Nvidia career includes senior finance roles at Cisco and Microsoft, and earlier work at Texas Instruments
  • Kress is a self‑made billionaire and ranked among America’s richest self‑made women, reflecting both her wealth and influence

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Colette Kress?
Colette Kress is Nvidia's finance chief who has been appointed as interim CEO following Jensen Huang's departure.
What is Colette Kress's background before joining Nvidia?
Before joining Nvidia, Kress worked at Texas Instruments, Microsoft, and Cisco in various finance leadership roles.
What are Colette Kress's qualifications?
Kress holds a bachelor's in finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.
How much is Colette Kress worth?
Colette Kress's shares in Nvidia were valued at roughly $750 million as of the most recent closing.
When did Colette Kress join Nvidia?
Colette Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

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