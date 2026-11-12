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Global AI stocks sink as Nvidia CEO's exit deepens sector selloff - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Global AI stocks sink as Nvidia CEO's exit deepens sector selloff

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Global AI Stocks Plunge as Nvidia CEO Resigns Amid Scandal

By Shashwat Chauhan

Impact of Nvidia CEO Resignation on Global AI and Tech Stocks

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Global AI-linked stocks fell on Thursday after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following a deepening scandal around his affairs, upending the chipmaker's leadership and posing fresh risks to a sector already reeling with funding and regulatory concerns.

Nvidia Leadership Shakeup

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said.

Role of Nvidia in the AI Ecosystem

As the centerpiece of the AI ecosystem, the chipmaker finances infrastructure built around its chips - a strategy that has drawn scrutiny over circular funding and now risks weighing on the sector as its crisis deepens.

Regulatory and Political Pressures on AI Stocks

AI stocks have struggled after the Democrats swept the midterm elections, including in states opposed to new data centers, stoking fears that tighter regulation could slow the AI infrastructure build-out.

Stock Market Reactions

Nvidia and Neocloud Firms

Nvidia's shares slid 10.3% in premarket trading and put its market value on course to drop below $4 trillion for the first time since July 2025 amid reports that the board was deciding whether to oust Huang.

Nvidia-backed neocloud firms CoreWeave dropped 13.6% after surging more than 27% in the previous session when its earnings ignited a relief rally in AI stocks.

Other neocloud stocks including IREN and Applied Digital were also trading lower. Nebius dropped 20% after the company said its 2026 revenue would come in at the low end of its previous forecast.

Scandal Details and Market Impact

Nvidia has lost about $300 billion in market value since the board announced an investigation on Sunday into Huang's relationship with a businesswoman called Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy.

"He's the face of Nvidia and Nvidia has been front and center of the AI build-out," said Jun Bei Liu, lead portfolio manager at Ten Cap.

"And if we look at how many new cloud data center businesses have been sponsored in this circular financing world, it's pretty much all by Nvidia. And so it has quite a meaningful ramification for what is to come."

Broader Tech Sector Performance

Memory chipmaker Micron Technology fell 5.8% and data storage firms Sandisk and Western Digital eased 8.5% and 5.2%. Photonic product makers Lumentum and Coherent and AI server maker Dell eased around 7% each.

Chip-related companies Marvell Technology, Intel, Arm Holdings and Texas Instruments dipped between 4.5% and 6.3%.

Opportunities for Nvidia Rivals

Shares of AMD and Broadcom, which also produce AI chips and compete with Nvidia, however, rose 2% and 1.4%, respectively, on expectations that the turmoil at Nvidia could create opportunity for rivals.

Global Market Response

Tech-heavy stock markets across the globe witnessed jitters. Japan and South Korea closed nearly 0.7% lower. Tech stocks in Europe were also down about 1%.

Short Sellers and Valuation Metrics

Nvidia short sellers have made about $3.8 billion in paper profits as of last close, and with the share price falling to $163, those gains can swell to about $6.8 billion, according to data analytics firm ORTEX.

Nvidia trades at about 12 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, its lowest since November 2012, according to data compiled by LSEG.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on November 12, 2026 following revelations of affairs—including one with a suspected Chinese spy—triggering a board investigation and steep stock declines. (lemonde.fr)
  • CFO Colette Kress was named interim CEO, as the board also hired an outside search firm to find a permanent successor. Analyst downgrades followed amid succession risk. (finance.yahoo.com)
  • The scandal rattled AI stocks globally: Nvidia's market value plunged, AI infrastructure and chipmakers fell sharply, while rivals like AMD and Broadcom gained modestly amid expectations they may benefit. (kfgo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resign?
Jensen Huang resigned due to a scandal involving his affairs, which led to a leadership crisis at Nvidia.
How did Nvidia CEO's resignation affect global AI stocks?
The resignation triggered a broad selloff in AI-linked stocks globally, with major declines in related companies.
Who is replacing Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO?
Colette Kress, Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer, will serve as interim CEO while the search for a permanent successor is underway.
What additional challenges is the AI sector facing?
The sector faces increased regulatory scrutiny, funding difficulties, and uncertainty caused by leadership changes at major firms.
How did rival chipmakers react to Nvidia's turmoil?
Shares of AMD and Broadcom rose as investors anticipated potential opportunities amid Nvidia's turmoil.

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