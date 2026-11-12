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Nebius beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong AI demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nebius beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong AI demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Nebius Surpasses Quarterly Revenue Estimates on Robust AI Cloud Demand

Strong Financial Performance and Market Outlook

Quarterly Revenue and Future Projections

Nov 12 (Reuters) - AI cloud company Nebius on Thursday topped Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue and projected $12 billion to $13 billion in sales for 2027, powered by booming demand for its cloud computing infrastructure.

The Amsterdam-based company's shares, which surged more than 15% on Wednesday after neocloud rival CoreWeave's results, were marginally up in volatile premarket trading.

Revenue Figures and Analyst Comparisons

Nebius reported revenue of $981 million for the quarter ended September 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of $907.5 million, according to data compiled by LSEG.

However, its 2026 revenue forecast range of $3 billion to $3.4 billion was slightly lower than market estimates of $3.37 billion at the midpoint.

Profitability and Break-Even Expectations

The company expects to break even on a pre-tax basis by the end of 2027.

Market Dynamics and Industry Context

Stock Performance and Sector Trends

Nebius had lost more than a third of its value last month amid a steep selloff in AI and data center stocks, as investors fretted over the massive debt pile at CoreWeave and raised concerns about the neoclouds' capacity to raise funds under tighter market conditions.

Competitor Comparison: CoreWeave

Nebius' results follow a strong showing from CoreWeave, which raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday and said it was targeting profitability on an adjusted basis in the first half of 2028.

Customer Commitments and Capital Spending

Deal Structures and Prepayments

Nebius said its customers committed to longer deals at higher prices in the third quarter and paid more money up front.

Capital Expenditure Coverage

Those prepayments covered more than 100% of the capital spending associated with those contracts in the third quarter, including data center construction and networking, the company said.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreya Biswas)

Key Takeaways

  • Third‑quarter revenue of $981 million beat consensus of $907.5 million (apnews.com)
  • Nebius projects robust 2027 sales of $12 billion to $13 billion and aims to break even pre‑tax by end of 2027 (apnews.com)
  • The company’s strong Q3 performance follows a steep neocloud sector sell‑off amid investor concern over debt load and funding capacity of AI‑infrastructure providers (exent.ai)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much revenue did Nebius report for the third quarter?
Nebius reported $981 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 30.
Why did Nebius' stock price surge recently?
Nebius shares surged over 15% following CoreWeave's strong results and increased revenue forecast.
How did Nebius perform compared to analyst estimates?
Nebius exceeded Wall Street revenue estimates, beating the average analyst estimate of $907.5 million.
What changes did Nebius note in its customer contracts?
Customers committed to longer deals at higher prices and made more upfront payments covering capital spending for contracts.

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