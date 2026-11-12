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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down in big blow to AI boom - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down in big blow to AI boom

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns, Shaking Up the AI and Chip Industry Landscape

Leadership Changes and Industry Impact

By Aditya Soni and Anhata Rooprai

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is stepping down, leaving the AI industry without its biggest champion and clouding the future of the chipmaker he built into an AI powerhouse.

Interim Leadership and Board Restructuring

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor, the company said on Thursday. It named former Synopsys CEO and board member Harvey Jones as its first-ever board chairman.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and is its fourth-largest investor with a stake of about 3.61%, will exit the board as well.

Nvidia shares fell more than 10% in premarket trading, and weighed on the broader market.

Controversies Leading to Resignation

Mounting Pressure and Allegations

Pressure had been mounting on Huang in recent days after reports said the 63-year-old, who is married, had an affair with a Chinese businesswoman who US authorities suspect of spying for Beijing.

Nvidia's board met on Wednesday to consider his ouster, a person familiar with the matter said, after reports earlier in the day that Huang also had an extramarital affair with a senior company executive who reported to him.

Uncertainty for Nvidia and the AI Ecosystem

Huang's exit plunges the $4 trillion company into uncertainty and threatens to disrupt an AI ecosystem that he helped bankroll by pouring Nvidia's swelling cash pile back into cloud providers, suppliers and the industry's biggest labs.

"The risk is not that Nvidia suddenly loses its technology roadmap ... that roadmap is largely visible for the next several years. The risk is execution. Jensen has been the chief conductor of an extraordinarily complex system," said Michael Feldman, portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments.

"In a world with real bottlenecks, that coordination is a competitive advantage in itself."

Market and Policy Implications

Investor Sentiment and AI Stocks

Investor sentiment toward AI stocks has already been shaky as soaring cash burn and rising debt at traditionally cash-rich tech giants fuel doubts over whether the AI boom will pay off.

US-China Relations and Export Policy

The departure could also have far-reaching consequences for US chip export policy, given Huang's push to preserve access to the Chinese market and his close ties with US President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Sunday that Huang had "done an amazing job for our country" and that the Nvidia chief had told him he had no idea the Chinese woman he had an affair with was a spy.

Huang's Rock-Star Status and Further Scrutiny

Transformation of Nvidia and Huang's Celebrity

HUANG'S ROCK-STAR STATUS

For years, Nvidia was best known to gamers chasing top-tier graphics. But its chips' ability to perform many calculations at once has made them the oil of the AI boom and a strategic prize in the US-China race to dominate the technology. It also made Nvidia the world's most valuable company.

That turned Huang into a rock-star CEO, mobbed by fans in Taiwan and South Korea who ask him to sign books, posters and sometimes even their bodies. Such is his pull that stocks moved at his mere mention of company names at events.

Allegations of Foreign Influence

But scrutiny of his conduct has intensified in recent days after reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed who U.S. authorities have concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset.

The two, who have been photographed together in Taiwan, Singapore and California, are not related.

Washington has also investigated Megaspeed, a coveted official Nvidia cloud partner with priority access to its chips, over suspicions it helped China obtain advanced AI chips restricted under U.S. export controls, according to media reports. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is a spy.

Internal Investigations and Escalating Controversy

Earlier this month, Nvidia's board launched a probe, led by independent directors with outside legal counsel, into whether Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. It also expressed confidence in him at the time.

The controversy escalated on Wednesday when the New York Times reported Huang also had an affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reported to him.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Key Takeaways

  • Jensen Huang, the co‑founder and long‑time CEO of Nvidia, has stepped down after admitting to an extramarital affair with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of espionage for Beijing, raising US national‑security alarms. (apnews.com)
  • Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress has been appointed interim CEO while the board, which also named Harvey C. Jones as its first‑ever chairman, begins a search for Huang’s permanent successor. (apnews.com)
  • Nvidia shares plunged around 8–10% in extended trading as investors reacted to the leadership upheaval, erasing hundreds of billions in the company’s market capitalization. (axios.com)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is replacing Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO?
Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will serve as interim CEO while Nvidia searches for a permanent successor.
Why did Jensen Huang step down from Nvidia?
Huang stepped down following controversies involving reported affairs, one of which involved a Chinese businesswoman suspected of espionage.
How did Nvidia's stock react to Jensen Huang's resignation?
Nvidia shares fell more than 10% in premarket trading following the news of Huang's resignation.
What concerns does Huang's exit raise for Nvidia and AI industry?
Huang's departure creates uncertainty for Nvidia's direction and raises execution risks for the company within the competitive AI sector.
Who has been appointed as Nvidia's first-ever board chairman?
Former Synopsys CEO and board member Harvey Jones was named Nvidia’s first-ever board chairman.

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