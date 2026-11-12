GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
JD.com seeks to lead Europe's online electronics retail with Ceconomy deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

JD.com seeks to lead Europe's online electronics retail with Ceconomy deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets e-commerce Mergers & Acquisitions

JD.com to Transform European Electronics Retail with Ceconomy Acquisition

JD.com's Strategic Expansion into the European Electronics Market

By Matthias Inverardi

Overview of the Acquisition

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce group JD.com will use the acquisition of Germany's Ceconomy to become the leading online retail platform for electronics in Europe, an international executive told Reuters.

The $2.5 billion deal, which was closed on Thursday, will help JD, one of China's largest retailers, to expand outside its home market via Ceconomy-owned consumer electronics retailers MediaMarkt and Saturn.

Statements from JD.com and Ceconomy Executives

"Together, we want to forge the leading retail platform for electronic goods in Europe," said Jack Li, head of JD.com's cross-border e-commerce platform JD Worldwide.

Ceconomy's Ambitious Delivery Goals

Ceconomy CEO Remko Rijnders said that, with JD.com's help, the company aims to offer next-day delivery across Europe, 90-minute delivery via Uber and 30-minute in-store pickup.

"No competitor can match that", Rijnders said. "This will change the market in Europe."

Future Plans for JD.com and Ceconomy in Europe

In the future, customers of JD.com's online platform in Europe, Joybuy, would be able to use the chain's branches, Rijnders said. Media Markt and Saturn have over 1,000 branches in eleven European countries.

JD.com wants to expand its logistics network in the region, Li added, which currently consists of more than 60 centres.

Leadership Continuity

Li said Rijnders and his team will continue running the business under the new owner.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Ludwig Burger and Linda Pasquini, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • JD.com completed the $2.5 billion acquisition of Ceconomy, solidifying its position in European electronics retail via MediaMarkt and Saturn, subject to EU approval under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (live.euronext.com)
  • Ceconomy, comprising over 1,000 stores across 11 European countries with ~€22‑23 billion in annual revenue and ~50,000 employees, will retain operational independence under JD.com, which brings extensive logistics and tech know‑how (startup-germany.org)
  • EU clearance came with 10‑year conditions requiring JD.com to transact with Ceconomy on market terms and offer its warehousing, logistics and tech services equally to third parties, addressing subsidy-related competition concerns (ppc.land)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What company did JD.com acquire to expand in Europe?
JD.com acquired Ceconomy to become the leading online retail platform for electronics in Europe.
Which retailers are owned by Ceconomy and involved in the deal?
Ceconomy owns MediaMarkt and Saturn, two major consumer electronics retailers in Europe.
What new delivery options will JD.com and Ceconomy offer?
They plan to offer next-day delivery, 90-minute delivery via Uber, and 30-minute in-store pickup.
How many branches do MediaMarkt and Saturn have in Europe?
MediaMarkt and Saturn have over 1,000 branches across eleven European countries.
Will Ceconomy's current management stay on after the acquisition?
Yes, Remko Rijnders and his team will continue running the business under JD.com's ownership.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK retailer Poundland buys more time as rescue efforts continue

UK retailer Poundland buys more time as rescue efforts continue

Image for UK watchdog proposes greater private market investment flexibility for pension funds

UK watchdog proposes greater private market investment flexibility for pension funds

Image for FTSE 100 rises on strong earnings; healthcare, industrials lead

FTSE 100 rises on strong earnings; healthcare, industrials lead

Image for Wizz Air chief calls for Europe-wide coordination on bomb threats

Wizz Air chief calls for Europe-wide coordination on bomb threats

Image for Meta fined by UK regulator over repeated inaccuracies in WhatsApp Business data

Meta fined by UK regulator over repeated inaccuracies in WhatsApp Business data

Image for ECB set for last rate hike in December but inflation risks keep door open for one more: Reuters poll

ECB set for last rate hike in December but inflation risks keep door open for one more: Reuters poll

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Volkswagen starts making Africa-focused SUV at South Africa plant
Volkswagen starts making Africa-focused SUV at South Africa plant
Image for Intesa CEO says Monte dei Paschi di Siena brand to remain in full
Intesa CEO says Monte dei Paschi di Siena brand to remain in full
Image for EU to present new Russia sanctions package, Ukraine funding measures by year-end
EU to present new Russia sanctions package, Ukraine funding measures by year-end
Image for Nebius beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong AI demand
Nebius beats quarterly revenue estimates on strong AI demand
Image for Stellantis prolongs stoppage of Fiat 500 plant, unions say
Stellantis prolongs stoppage of Fiat 500 plant, unions say
Image for Sterling steady after UK GDP data; Fed official up next
Sterling steady after UK GDP data; Fed official up next
Image for Analysis-AI shakeout lands convertible investors better terms
Analysis-AI shakeout lands convertible investors better terms
Image for Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says
Britain seeking EU deal where benefits outweigh trade-offs, Healey says
Image for Ukraine-founded drone startup UForce secures $700 million funding round at $6 billion valuation
Ukraine-founded drone startup UForce secures $700 million funding round at $6 billion valuation
Image for German insurers set for triple hit if stocks fall, Bundesbank says
German insurers set for triple hit if stocks fall, Bundesbank says
Image for Foreign banks to use exemption to keep lending into EU, sources say
Foreign banks to use exemption to keep lending into EU, sources say
Image for German union calls for 24-hour strike in auto, steel sectors
German union calls for 24-hour strike in auto, steel sectors
View All Finance Posts