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Stellantis prolongs stoppage of Fiat 500 plant, unions say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis prolongs stoppage of Fiat 500 plant, unions say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Stellantis Extends Fiat 500 Mirafiori Plant Shutdown into Fifth Week

Fiat 500 Production Halt and Its Implications

ROME, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Stellantis' historic Mirafiori plant in northern Italy, which makes the Fiat 500 city car, will remain shut next week, extending a production halt into a fifth week, unions said on Thursday. 

Union Statements on the Shutdown

• FIOM-CGIL, FIM-CISL and UILM said workers assigned to the Fiat 500 production lines will remain on furlough during November 16-20, while some other activities, including Special Vehicle, RG Premium and Maserati-related operations, will continue

Reasons Behind the Prolonged Stoppage

• Igor Albera, from the FIM-CISL union, told Reuters that the prolonged production stoppages at the Turin plant were due in part to component shortages and in part to weak demand for the model

Production Forecasts and Future Outlook

• Albera told Reuters that a report by MF newspaper saying that Mirafiori was expected to reopen for only two weeks before year-end, and produce just above 50,000 cars in 2026, was credible

• "A two-week production run between now and the end of this year is more than enough to cover the current order book for the Fiat 500, both hybrid and electric," he said

Stellantis' Response to the Situation

• A Stellantis spokesperson said temporary stoppages at some Italian plants linked to a supplier shortage of a component for the N3 GSE engine control unit could continue through November and December, with production schedules being assessed on a week-by-week basis while the group works to restore normal operations

Impact on Workers and Employment

• Unions said the latest stoppage in Turin confirmed "a situation of strong production and employment uncertainty" and warned employees were increasingly struggling with repeated periods of temporary lay-offs

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Giulia Segreti and Alvise Armellini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • The halt, now entering a fifth straight week, affects only Fiat 500 lines while other operations like Maserati, Special Vehicle and RG Premium continue
  • Stoppages stem from both a shortage of engine‑control‑unit components and weakening orders for the Fiat 500 (hybrid and electric)
  • Mirafiori may restart for just two weeks (Nov 23–27 and Nov 30–Dec 4), with total 2026 output likely just over 50,000 units—well below the 100,000‑unit target

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has the Fiat 500 Mirafiori plant halted production?
Production at the Fiat 500 Mirafiori plant has stopped due to component shortages and weak demand for the model.
How long will the Fiat 500 plant remain closed?
The plant will remain shut into a fifth week, with production scheduled to be assessed week by week.
Are all operations at the Mirafiori plant affected?
Not all activities are affected; Special Vehicle, RG Premium, and Maserati-related operations continue.
What are the unions saying about the extended stoppage?
Unions report strong production and employment uncertainty and note that employees are increasingly struggling with repeated lay-offs.
Will the plant reopen before the end of the year?
A report suggests the plant may reopen for only two weeks before year-end, which should suffice to cover current Fiat 500 orders.

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