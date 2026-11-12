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EU to present new Russia sanctions package, Ukraine funding measures by year-end - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU to present new Russia sanctions package, Ukraine funding measures by year-end

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets EU Sanctions

EU Set to Announce New Russia Sanctions and Ukraine Funding Measures in 2023

European Commission's Upcoming Measures

DUBLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission will present a new sanctions package against Russia and proposals on Ukraine-related financial measures before the next European Council, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

Financial Support for Ukraine

"We are ... preparing a proposal (on) how to cover the financial needs of Ukraine in 2027. We will come with the sanctions package and the proposal for the financial needs before the next European Council," she said ahead of a meeting with international leaders in Dublin.

Timeline for Announcement

The next European Council is a special summit on November 26-27.

Details of the Sanctions Package

The package will be the EU's 22nd against Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly five years ago. The Commission is still debating the final details.

Expected Restrictions and Measures

Among the measures, the package is expected to include new restrictions on banks, cryptocurrencies and crypto platforms, and measures to close circumvention loopholes through third countries, EU diplomats said. The package may also include a ban on Belarusian and Russian athletes  competing in international meets in the EU, the diplomats said. 

Impact on Sports and Athletes

"The athletes is important because for a dictator like Putin ... he doesn't care about the lives lost on the battlefield, but he really cares about these big sports events where he can show that the country is big and powerful and accepted the same way as everybody else," Kaja Kallas told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a Group of Seven nations meeting this week.

Potential Visa Restrictions

Kallas added that discussions were ongoing about potential visa restrictions on Russian ex-combatants. 

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Padraic Halpin, John Irish in Paris and Julia Payne in Brussels; Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Xevi Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU will present its 22nd Russia sanctions package before the November 26‑27 European Council, targeting financial and crypto sectors and closing loopholes via third countries, plus potentially banning Belarusian/Russian athletes and introducing visa restrictions for ex‑combatants (devdiscourse.com)
  • The sanctions build on the July 23 21st package, which already imposed broad transaction bans on over 100 Russian and third‑country banks, expanded restrictions on crypto‑asset services, and introduced a legal basis for visa bans on combatants (consilium.europa.eu)
  • On Ukraine, the Commission is preparing a proposal to address a EUR 70 billion funding shortfall in 2027, part of the EUR 90 billion Ukraine Support Loan for 2026‑2027, with EUR 45 billion still pending and conditional on Council approval (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What will the EU's new sanctions package against Russia include?
The EU's new sanctions package is expected to include new restrictions on banks, cryptocurrencies, and measures to close circumvention loopholes via third countries.
When will the EU present the new sanctions package and Ukraine funding measures?
The European Commission will present the proposals before the next European Council summit on November 26-27.
What financial measures are being proposed for Ukraine?
The Commission is preparing a proposal to cover Ukraine's financial needs in 2027.
What other non-financial sanctions may be included?
The package may include a ban on Belarusian and Russian athletes in international meets in the EU, and possible visa restrictions on Russian ex-combatants.

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