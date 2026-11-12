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Finance

EU closes antitrust probe into Dutch rail company Nederlandse Spoorwegen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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EU Ends Antitrust Probe for Dutch Rail Firm Nederlandse Spoorwegen After Policy Shift

European Commission Closes Investigation into Nederlandse Spoorwegen

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it would close its preliminary antitrust probe into allegedly anticompetitive behaviour by state-owned Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS) after it instituted a new sales policy for railway vehicles.

Background of the Antitrust Probe

The commission was probing the way NS manages its railway vehicles when they reach the end of their useful life.

New Sales Policy Implementation

The company has since published a new policy for phased-out passenger rolling stock, offering for sale the rolling stock that it no longer plans to use under an open process, the Commission said.

About Nederlandse Spoorwegen

NS is the largest passenger transport company in the Netherlands, offering transport domestically and internationally from the Netherlands to Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Britain.

(Reporting by Makini Brice;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Key Takeaways

  • The probe was closed after NS implemented a transparent sales policy for decommissioned rolling stock, enabling fair access for other operators.
  • The move aligns with broader EU concerns about incumbents limiting competition by hoarding or scrapping usable rolling stock (competition-policy.ec.europa.eu).
  • NS is the Netherlands' largest passenger rail operator, fully state‑owned, with international links via NS International; competition concerns had emerged particularly regarding access to its rolling stock and network capacity (ns.nl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU open an antitrust probe into Nederlandse Spoorwegen?
The European Commission was probing NS for allegedly anticompetitive behavior in how it managed railway vehicles at the end of their useful life.
What actions did Nederlandse Spoorwegen take in response to the probe?
NS published a new sales policy for phased-out passenger rolling stock, offering unused rolling stock for sale under an open process.
Why did the European Commission close the antitrust probe?
The probe was closed after NS implemented and published a new, open sales process for its phased-out railway vehicles.
What is the significance of Nederlandse Spoorwegen in the Netherlands?
NS is the largest passenger transport company in the Netherlands, operating both domestic and international rail services.

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