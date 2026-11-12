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Intesa CEO says Monte dei Paschi di Siena brand to remain in full - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intesa CEO says Monte dei Paschi di Siena brand to remain in full

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Intesa to Preserve Full Monte dei Paschi di Siena Brand After Unipol Deal

Intesa Sanpaolo's Commitment to Monte dei Paschi di Siena Brand Integrity

Background of the Acquisition

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo will make sure that the name Monte dei Paschi di Siena is kept in its entirety by Unipol when it acquires half of the Tuscan bank's branches, its central offices and the brand, Intesa CEO Carlo Messina said.

Intesa has bid to buy MPS, but plans to partly sell it on to Unipol.

Importance of the 'di Siena' Name

"We realised along the way that taking 'di Siena' out of the Monte dei Paschi brand would have been a colossal mistake," Messina told a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.

Unipol's Commitment and Intesa's Assurance

He added that Unipol Chairman Carlo Cimbri had committed to keeping 'di Siena', and Intesa would make sure the commitment is kept.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • Intesa’s carve‑out to Unipol includes ~635 MPS branches, central functions, and the historic “Monte dei Paschi di Siena” name, with Intesa retaining Mediobanca and ~625 branches. (group.intesasanpaolo.com)
  • Messina emphasized that dropping “di Siena” would have been a “colossal mistake,” and Unipol’s chairman Carlo Cimbri has formally committed to preserving the full brand. (group.intesasanpaolo.com)
  • The deal is part of a strategic industrial integration: Intesa aims to strengthen its scale and preserves Siena not just symbolically but as a technology hub and center of operations for Central and Southern Italy. (group.intesasanpaolo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Monte dei Paschi di Siena brand name change after the acquisition?
No, Intesa CEO Carlo Messina confirmed the brand name will remain intact following the acquisition and sale to Unipol.
Who will acquire the Monte dei Paschi di Siena branches and brand?
Intesa Sanpaolo plans to acquire MPS, but intends to sell half of its branches, central offices, and the brand to Unipol.
What commitment did Unipol make regarding the Monte dei Paschi brand?
Unipol Chairman Carlo Cimbri committed to keeping 'di Siena' in the Monte dei Paschi brand name.
Why was keeping 'di Siena' in the brand important?
Intesa realized that removing 'di Siena' from the brand would have been a major mistake, highlighting the name's significance.
Who reported and edited this news article?
The article was reported by Valentina Za and edited by Alvise Armellini.

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