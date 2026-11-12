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Finance

Australia joins EU Horizon Europe research programme

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Australia Signs Agreement to Join EU Horizon Europe Research Programme

Australia's Participation in the EU Horizon Europe Research Programme

BRUSSELS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Union and Australia are signing an agreement in Brussels on Thursday that will allow Australian researchers and organisations to join and lead projects under Horizon Europe, the bloc's flagship research funding programme.

The deal comes as the EU seeks to deepen ties with partners including Australia and Canada amid trade and other disputes with the US.

Key Features of the Agreement

Australia's Role in Horizon Europe

• Australia will join Horizon Europe's €52.4 billion Pillar II, which funds collaborative research in areas such as health, climate, energy and digital technologies

Access and Opportunities for Australian Researchers

• The agreement will allow Australian researchers and organisations to join and lead international consortia and access funding on the same terms as their EU counterparts, the EU said in a statement

Timeline and Transitional Arrangements

• Under transitional arrangements, Australian organisations will be able to apply for Horizon Europe projects from January 2027, before the country is expected to formally join the programme in mid-2027

Statements from EU Leadership

• "It is testament to the trust, ambition and shared values that underpin our EU-Australia partnership," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Australia formally signed the treaty-level agreement in Brussels on 12 November 2026, after concluding negotiations in June 2026 (mezha.net).
  • Australian researchers and organisations will be eligible to join and lead international consortia under Horizon Europe Pillar II, covering areas like health, climate, energy, digital and critical technologies (mezha.net).
  • Under transitional arrangements, Australia can apply from 1 January 2027 before full formal association by mid‑2027, and will be treated as an ‘associated country’ with equal terms (industry.gov.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Horizon Europe programme?
Horizon Europe is the European Union's flagship research funding programme, supporting collaborative projects in a range of sectors.
What does the agreement allow Australian researchers to do?
The agreement enables Australian researchers and organisations to join and lead projects under Horizon Europe with the same access as EU participants.
When can Australian organisations begin applying for Horizon Europe projects?
Australian organisations can apply for Horizon Europe projects from January 2027, before formally joining in mid-2027.
What research areas are funded under Horizon Europe Pillar II?
Horizon Europe Pillar II funds collaborative research in health, climate, energy, and digital technologies.

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