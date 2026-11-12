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Finance

Spain approves one of housing decrees that triggered snap election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Finance Politics Housing Spain

Spain Approves Key Housing Decree With Rent Caps and Eviction Bans

Spanish Lawmakers Pass Housing Decree Amid Political Tensions

By Mireia Merino

Background and Legislative Process

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish lawmakers on Thursday approved one of two housing decrees whose rejection by parliament last month triggered a November 29 early general election, a day after Wednesday's general strike in protest over housing costs.

Details of the Approved Decree

• By a one-vote margin, the standing body of 69 caretaker deputies who remain in place after parliament's dissolution passed the decree, which includes rent caps, a temporary ban on evictions and limits on corporate purchases of residential property

Rejected Measures and Political Response

• The body rejected, also by one vote, another measure, sought by tenants' associations, calling for the automatic renewal of rental contracts

Government and Opposition Stances

• The leftist government's measures, aimed at tackling rising housing costs, came into effect temporarily when the decrees were published in the official state gazette in early October

• Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, whose conservative People's Party leads in opinion polls, said on Wednesday he would repeal the decrees if he becomes prime minister

Criticism from the Opposition

• The opposition has argued that the measures only reduce housing supply and push up prices

(Reporting by Mireia Merino, Editing by Andrei Khalip and Tomasz Janowski)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What housing decree was approved by Spanish lawmakers?
Spanish lawmakers approved a housing decree with rent caps, a temporary eviction ban, and limits on corporate residential property purchases.
What measures are included in Spain’s new housing decree?
The decree includes rent caps, a temporary ban on evictions, and restrictions on corporate purchases of residential property.
Who opposes the new housing measures and why?
The opposition conservative People's Party opposes the measures, arguing they reduce housing supply and push up prices.
What was the outcome of the rental contract renewal measure?
The standing body narrowly rejected the measure for automatic renewal of rental contracts by one vote.

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