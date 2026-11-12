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FTSE 100 rises on strong earnings; healthcare, industrials lead - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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FTSE 100 rises on strong earnings; healthcare, industrials lead

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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FTSE 100 Gains as Healthcare, Industrials and Retail Stocks Lead on Strong Earnings

Market Overview and Key Sector Performances

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 climbed on Thursday, led by gains in healthcare and industrials, as a slew of positive corporate earnings lifted sentiment and investors digested the latest economic growth data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.34% to 10,872.62 points by 1131 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.25%.

Sector Highlights

Aerospace and Defence

• The aerospace and defence sector gained 1.4% with Rolls-Royce up 2.8% after reaffirming its full-year forecast and announcing a £1.5 billion share buyback

Healthcare

• Healthcare heavyweights AstraZeneca and GSK climbed 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively

Retail and Consumer Goods

Luxury and Discount Retailers

• Burberry jumped 9.4% after the luxury brand reported second-quarter sales and profit above estimates

• B&M jumped 18.3% after the discount retailer said its annual profit may rise by up to 16%; stock was the biggest gainer among UK midcaps

Homebuilders

• Persimmon gained 6.2% after the homebuilder forecast a further increase in housing volumes in 2027; broader homebuilder sector climbed 3.9%

Energy and Mining

Energy Giants

• Offsetting some gains, energy giants Shell and BP inched 0.6% lower each, tracking lower crude oil prices

Mining Sector

• Endeavour Mining slumped 6.3% after the gold miner said it sees full-year gold production at the lower end of its outlook

• Industrial metal miners dipped 0.6%, tracking lower base metal prices, including copper

Economic Indicators and Outlook

Economic Growth

• Britain's economy grew 0.7% in the third quarter, its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years, supported by strong services activity and AI-related demand

Housing Market

• The latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors survey showed its house price balance fell to -36 in October from -34 in September, while agreed sales weakened to -24 from -18 and its sales outlook for the next 12 months dropped to -17

(Reporting by Darshan Kumar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which sectors led the FTSE 100 gains?
Healthcare, industrials, and retail sectors were the main drivers of the FTSE 100's rise.
What were the biggest stock movements in the FTSE 100?
Burberry jumped 9.4%, Persimmon rose 6.2%, B&M surged 18.3%, while Endeavour Mining slumped 6.3%.
How did the UK's economy perform in the third quarter?
Britain's economy grew 0.7% in Q3, its fastest pace in two and a half years, supported by strong services activity.
How did Rolls-Royce shares react to their update?
Rolls-Royce shares rose 2.8% after reaffirming its full-year forecast and announcing a £1.5 billion share buyback.
What impacted the energy and mining sectors?
Shell and BP slipped 0.6% each due to lower oil prices, while industrial metal miners dipped 0.6% on lower base metal prices.

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