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Help wanted: AI firms court ex-spies as Nvidia crisis spotlights security risks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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AI Firms Tap Former Intelligence Officers to Tackle Espionage Threats After Nvidia Scandal

AI Industry Responds to Espionage Risks with Intelligence Hires

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - AI firms are hiring former intelligence operatives to help shield them from espionage, a risk thrust into the spotlight as Nvidia axed its CEO Jensen Huang following reports of two extramarital affairs, one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The giant AI firm said its rockstar founder Huang would step down on Thursday, rocking the company and the wider AI industry. Huang has admitted one of the affairs. Nvidia has said it did not believe national security or company secrets were compromised. China has rejected the espionage allegations.

Former intelligence officers, recruiters and company insiders told Reuters that chip, AI and tech firms – which have boomed in the last few years on huge artificial intelligence demand – have been beefing up their security muscle.

"The AI firms have snapped up a lot of security talent," said Christopher Falkenberg, a former US Secret Service agent and now president of Insite Risk Management.

"There are some very sophisticated people out of government thinking about security for these businesses... Demand outstrips the supply of people with relevant experience."

New Hiring Trend in Counterintelligence

NEW HIRING TREND

Revelio Labs, which tracks hiring trends, said that counterintelligence hiring was a new phenomenon at frontier AI firms, with more explicit roles being posted in the last couple of years by the likes of OpenAI, Anthropic and Nvidia. Most salaries ranged from $200,000 up to around $500,000.

Catherine Marinis-Yaqub, a former CIA officer who works for strategic risk and security firm Control Risks, said companies valued counterintelligence experts for their ability to spot threats such as employees stealing trade secrets and attempts to exploit vulnerabilities, including via executives, by blackmail or coercion.

She helps executives spot threats that can look like chance encounters at gyms or coffee shops, which could be spies trying to befriend, blackmail or recruit them.

"They're just becoming more aware of it. They still have a long way to go," she said.

Artificial vs Human Intelligence in Security

ARTIFICIAL VS HUMAN INTELLIGENCE

The AI companies have brought in some big guns.

High-Profile Intelligence Appointments

OpenAI appointed former National Security Agency director Paul Nakasone to its board and safety and security committee in June 2024. It is now hiring a senior global security investigator. The ad lists counterintelligence as a key skill.

OpenAI fired an engineer in October after finding a recording device hidden behind a television in an executive conference room. The engineer accused of planting it pleaded not guilty on November 6 to illegally intercepting communications.

Rival Anthropic added former CIA deputy director David Cohen and former NSA cybersecurity director Dave Luber to the national security advisory council it launched in August 2025.

Anthropic is seeking a threat-intelligence security engineer to track sophisticated adversaries. Its advertisement describes the company as "one of the most interesting targets in the world for nation-state and advanced criminal actors".

Salary Trends for Security Talent

The pay – well above the public sector – reflects the relative scarcity of talent, said Kathy Lavinder, founder of specialist recruiter SI Placement. She said top corporate security chiefs can earn $1 million to $4 million a year, depending on stock awards.

ASML's Approach: Recruiting Spy Catchers

WANTED AT ASML: A SPY CATCHER

ASML, Europe's most valuable listed company, has built up its defences as its chip-printing technology has become a prize in the US-China tech rivalry.

In the last few years it has set up an Intelligence Fusion Centre and is currently advertising for an intelligence officer based in Taiwan, where ASML's top customer TSMC makes chips for Nvidia.

The ad reads like a job for a character from a John le Carré spy novel, tasked with rooting out "insider threats" including espionage, sabotage and terrorism. Applicants need at least 10 years of counterintelligence experience.

ASML declined to comment on its security arrangements. Public filings show its broader security workforce has grown rapidly in the last decade, and it hired Sebastian Reyn, former deputy director of Dutch military intelligence, in 2024.

ASML is "one of the more sophisticated companies on security risk, because it is constantly targeted", said Hans Horan, an analyst at The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies.

Executive Vulnerabilities and Boardroom Awareness

WHO WATCHES THE BOSS?

Former ASML security chief Aernout Reijmer, who left the firm in September 2025 and now heads cybersecurity collaboration business CyberAlloy, said security chiefs' top priority has been the need to counter AI-driven hacking and the need to protect data as their own firms adopt AI.

That can leave less time — and less focus from boardrooms — to consider the risk of an executive falling prey to a spy, which at times is dismissed as far-fetched.

"I know many companies, I'd say 90%, completely ignore that risk, because the James Bond theme starts playing in people's heads straight away," he said.

Current Defenses and Ongoing Risks

He added that the biggest tech firms and banks usually have decent defences in place, with big AI firms now obvious targets given the global "geopolitical race".

Lavinder, the recruiter, added that even a well-staffed team cannot always avoid issues or dictate the boss's private life.

"Security teams don't have a veto," she said. "Executives will do what executives want to do."

Conclusion

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Allegations against Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, including an affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence agent, have thrust counter‑espionage into the spotlight, prompting investigations and congressional scrutiny.
  • Frontier AI firms like OpenAI and Anthropic are actively recruiting ex‑intelligence and security leaders—such as former NSA, CIA, and Pentagon officials—for roles focused on counterintelligence and security.
  • The demand for such talent has surged, with salaries for security and counter‑intel professionals ranging from $200K to over $1M, reflecting the critical need and scarcity in the industry.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are AI firms hiring former intelligence operatives?
AI firms are hiring ex-intelligence operatives to enhance their defenses against espionage, especially following high-profile security incidents like the Nvidia CEO scandal.
What triggered the focus on security in AI companies?
The ousting of Nvidia's CEO after reports of alleged espionage and affairs highlighted the vulnerabilities of AI firms to insider threats and foreign agents.
Which AI companies are increasing counterintelligence hires?
Companies including Nvidia, OpenAI, Anthropic, and ASML have ramped up hiring of counterintelligence and security experts to combat corporate espionage.
What kind of roles are AI firms offering to security experts?
Roles include global security investigators, threat-intelligence engineers, and intelligence officers, often requiring significant experience in counterintelligence.
How much do counterintelligence experts earn at AI companies?
Salaries for counterintelligence roles in AI companies typically range from $200,000 to $500,000, with top security chiefs earning up to $4 million annually depending on stock awards.

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