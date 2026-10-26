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UK sanctions 15 commanders from rival Sudan factions over wartime rape

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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UK Sanctions 15 Sudanese Commanders for Wartime Atrocities and Abuses

Britain Imposes Sanctions on Sudanese Military and Militia Leaders

Overview of the Sanctions

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain on Monday imposed sanctions on 15 military commanders, militia leaders and security officials from both sides of Sudan's conflict, accusing them of waging sexual violence, torture and attacks on civilians.

Individuals and Groups Targeted

Those targeted include commanders from the Rapid Support Forces and Sudanese Armed Forces, as well as leaders of armed groups allied to the army, in what London said was its latest effort to hold perpetrators of abuses accountable.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK’s sanctions target 15 senior military and militia figures from both sides of Sudan’s conflict over allegations of sexual violence, torture and civilian attacks, reinforcing its focus on accountability.
  • This action builds upon previous sanctions, including those in December 2025 sanctioning RSF commanders over sexual violence and mass killings in El Fasher, and February 2026’s sanctions targeting figures fueling the conflict via mercenaries and arms supply (gov.uk).
  • The sanctions align with broader UK efforts—including refugee aid, UN advocacy, and support for fact‑finding missions—to pressure warring parties in Sudan and to protect civilians amid escalating crisis (questions-statements.parliament.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did the UK impose sanctions on in Sudan?
The UK sanctioned 15 military commanders, militia leaders, and security officials from both sides of Sudan's conflict.
What accusations were made against the sanctioned Sudanese commanders?
They were accused of waging sexual violence, torture, and attacks on civilians.
Which Sudanese groups were affected by the UK's sanctions?
Commanders from the Rapid Support Forces, Sudanese Armed Forces, and leaders of armed groups allied to the army were targeted.
What is the purpose of the UK's latest sanctions on Sudanese commanders?
The sanctions aim to hold perpetrators of abuses accountable during the Sudan conflict.

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