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Senior doctors in England set to strike over pay offer in November - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Senior doctors in England set to strike over pay offer in November

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Senior Hospital Doctors in England Plan Two-Day Strike Over Pay in November

Overview of the Planned Strike and Pay Dispute

Background of the Dispute

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Senior hospital doctors in England are set to stage a two-day strike in November, the British Medical Association said on Monday, following a government recommendation of a below-inflation pay rise.

The strike, due to take place on November 25 and 26, is the latest example of disputes over pay and working conditions across Britain's National Health Service which have led to more than a dozen rounds of industrial action since 2023.

Details of the Pay Proposal

The government's proposal of a 2.4% rise to the body that sets doctors' pay for the 2027/2028 financial year, is a "significant real-terms pay cut by all current measures of inflation," the BMA said. It noted that senior doctors had seen a 25% cut to their pay in real terms over the last 17 years.

Conditions for Avoiding the Strike

The strike can be avoided if Britain's health minister commits to adequately funded formal negotiations on both pay and working conditions, the BMA said in a statement.

Government and Official Responses

Inflation and Economic Context

The headline rate of CPI inflation in September was 3.5%, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Health Secretary's Statement

Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said the BMA's decision was "very disappointing" following what she called constructive discussions between her department, the NHS and the BMA.

"With colleagues across the NHS, I am determined to support staff and patients through the tough winter period," she said.

"I hope the BMA will stay united with us in that effort, and not take irresponsible action that would place our health service under even greater pressure at this crucial time."

Government's Evidence to Review Body

The government had said in its evidence to the Review Body on Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration, published on October 19, that its plan for a 2.4% rise did not have to make "trade offs against headline government health commitments".

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli and Sam Tabahriti, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Consultant doctors are staging a two‑day strike on November 25 and 26 over a powerful below‑inflation pay offer and lack of formal talks (news.sky.com)
  • The BMA warns the proposed 2.4% pay rise amounts to a real‑terms cut given CPI inflation of 3.5% in September 2026 (itv.com)
  • Consultants have suffered around a 25% decline in real‑terms pay over the past 15–17 years, and the strike could be averted if the Health Secretary commits to adequately funded formal negotiations (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When are senior doctors in England planning to strike?
Senior doctors in England are set to strike on November 25 and 26.
Why are doctors in England striking in November?
Doctors are striking to protest a proposed 2.4% pay rise, which they say is below inflation and amounts to a real-terms pay cut.
How much has senior doctors' pay decreased in real terms?
Senior doctors have seen a 25% cut in real-terms pay over the last 17 years.
Can the planned doctors' strike in November be avoided?
The strike could be avoided if the health minister starts adequately funded negotiations on pay and working conditions.

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