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Poland's parliament sets November date for vote on central bank chief's tribunal referral - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland's parliament sets November date for vote on central bank chief's tribunal referral

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 20, 2026

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Poland to Hold November Vote on Tribunal Referral for Central Bank Chief

Parliamentary Proceedings and Legal Context

Background of the Tribunal Case

WARSAW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Poland's lower house will vote in the second half of November on whether to bring National Bank of Poland Governor Adam Glapiński before a state tribunal over accusations of violating the constitution, Parliament Speaker Włodzimierz Czarzasty said on Tuesday.

A parliamentary commission has been working on the case since May 2024 and has heard more than 50 witnesses. Earlier in October it recommended that Glapiński face a tribunal. Glapiński, whose term runs until June 2028, denies the accusations against him, and the central bank says they are "completely unfounded".

Details of the Planned Vote

"We are planning this vote for the second half of November," Czarzasty said during a press conference.

Allegations Against Governor Glapiński

Specific Accusations

A majority on the committee accuse Glapiński of violating the constitution and statutes by indirectly financing the budget deficit through asset purchases in 2020-21, conducting such operations without "proper authorisation" from the Monetary Policy Council and politicising the central bank.

Voting Requirements and Legal Disputes

Statutory Requirements

By statute, parliament would need an absolute majority of votes, with at least half of the deputies present, to adopt a motion to bring Glapiński before a tribunal.

Constitutional Tribunal Rulings

But the Constitutional Tribunal ruled in 2024 that such a vote would require a three-fifths majority and that bringing a central bank governor before a state tribunal would not automatically lead to them being suspended from office. The government disputes the legality of those rulings.

Speaker's Response

When asked about the parliamentary majority required to bring Glapiński before a tribunal, as well as the possibility of him being suspended from office, Czarzasty said: "In due course I will provide answers to all the questions that are arising."

Central Bank Governance

The lower house of parliament appoints and dismisses the governor of the central bank at the request of the country's president.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • A parliamentary commission since May 2024 heard over 50 witnesses and in early October recommended Glapiński face a State Tribunal over alleged indirect financing of the budget via unauthorized asset purchases in 2020–21 (marketscreener.com).
  • A 2024 Constitutional Tribunal ruling stipulates that bringing a central bank governor before the State Tribunal requires a three‑fifths parliamentary majority, counter to the earlier statutory absolute majority rule; it also ruled against automatic suspension (investing.com).
  • Glapiński denies all charges and his term runs until June 2028; the Sejm vote in November will test both political will and interpretation of the Tribunal’s ruling in a context of institutional tension (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reason for the tribunal referral of Poland's central bank governor?
Adam Glapiński faces accusations of violating the constitution and statutes, particularly related to indirectly financing the budget deficit and operating without proper authorisation.
When will the Polish parliament vote on the tribunal referral?
The vote is scheduled for the second half of November 2024.
What majority is needed in parliament to refer Glapiński to the state tribunal?
According to the Constitutional Tribunal, a three-fifths majority is required, with at least half of the deputies present.
Will tribunal referral automatically suspend the central bank governor from office?
No, the Constitutional Tribunal ruled that such a referral does not automatically lead to suspension from office.
Who appoints and dismisses Poland's central bank governor?
The lower house of parliament appoints and dismisses the governor at the request of the country's president.

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