GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Buses out, shoppers in: London's Oxford Street goes traffic-free - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Buses out, shoppers in: London's Oxford Street goes traffic-free

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Urban Development Retail economic growth

London’s Oxford Street Goes Traffic-Free to Drive Retail Revival and Economic Growth

Oxford Street Pedestrianisation: A Catalyst for Economic Renewal

By James Davey

Major Changes to London’s Iconic Shopping Destination

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Part of London's Oxford Street, Britain's busiest shopping thoroughfare, went permanently traffic-free on Monday in an effort to revitalise the area and create a new public space to boost economic growth.

An almost 1-km (0.6-mile) section of Oxford Street between the Selfridges and IKEA stores is now closed to buses, cars, taxis, cycles, scooters and pedicabs, the office of London Mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Long-Term Vision and Global Comparisons

The move has been more than two decades in the making. It and a wider regeneration project aim to put Oxford Street back among top global shopping destinations including New York's Times Square, Paris' Champs-Élysées and Barcelona's La Rambla.

Leadership Perspectives on Oxford Street’s Transformation

"After so many false dawns, and now working with a government who share the scale of my ambition, I’m proud that we’re finally unlocking a new era for the street," Khan said.

"Revitalising Oxford Street will boost jobs and economic growth in the capital."

Challenges and Future Plans for Oxford Street

Oxford Street, connected to Bond Street and Regent Street and home to John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Tiffany & Co and many others, has struggled since the COVID pandemic, with the arrival of US candy stores putting off many shoppers.   

The pedestrianisation is the first stage of a transformation, although minimal construction will take place during the run-up to Christmas, a busy shopping period.

Regeneration Plans and Visitor Experience

Plans for 2027 include more than 50 new trees, 100 new seats, two public squares, rest areas and better signage and lighting.

Economic Impact and Stakeholder Reactions

Oxford Street attracts around half a million visitors every day, according to the mayor's office, but many flagship stores including House of Fraser and Topshop have shut in recent years, and Khan said the area had been neglected.

"This marks an exciting new chapter for Oxford Street, creating a greener, more vibrant place that will attract visitors and investment, support businesses and jobs, and drive growth in the heart of our capital," British housing, communities and local government minister Angela Rayner said.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • A 0.9km stretch of Oxford Street is now fully pedestrianised from Orchard Street to Great Portland Street as of Monday, 26 October 2026, with closures in place 24/7 for general traffic including buses, taxis, bikes and scooters (tfl.gov.uk).
  • This marks the first phase in a phased regeneration led by the Oxford Street Development Corporation (operational since 1 January 2026), which aims to re‑energise the area through enhancements like seating, trees, public squares and better signage by spring 2027 (london.gov.uk).
  • Extensive public consultations (over 2,700 responses, with around 66% expressing support) paved the way for the decision, and preparatory traffic and bus route changes began earlier in October to reroute services away from Oxford Street (london.gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Oxford Street gone traffic-free?
Oxford Street has been pedestrianised to revitalise the area, boost economic growth, and enhance the shopping experience.
Which section of Oxford Street is now closed to traffic?
An almost 1-km section between the Selfridges and IKEA stores is now permanently closed to all vehicles.
What benefits are expected from Oxford Street's pedestrianisation?
The policy aims to attract more visitors, support businesses, create jobs, and drive economic growth in London.
What future changes are planned for Oxford Street?
By 2027, improvements include new trees, seats, public squares, rest areas, and better signage and lighting.
How many people visit Oxford Street daily?
Oxford Street attracts around half a million visitors every day, according to the mayor's office.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Netherlands aims to cut around 20% of government jobs over next decade

Netherlands aims to cut around 20% of government jobs over next decade

Image for Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc

Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc

Image for Senior doctors in England set to strike over pay offer in November

Senior doctors in England set to strike over pay offer in November

Image for EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027

EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027

Image for FTSE 100 rises as falling oil prices boost risk appetite

FTSE 100 rises as falling oil prices boost risk appetite

Image for AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes

AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Analysis-In China, the AI bubble has already burst
Analysis-In China, the AI bubble has already burst
Image for Musk's warning hits neocloud stocks as debt concerns mount
Musk's warning hits neocloud stocks as debt concerns mount
Image for Borr Drilling shares fall after rig sinks offshore Gabon
Borr Drilling shares fall after rig sinks offshore Gabon
Image for Meta to raise up to $95 billion in equity to fund costly AI expansion
Meta to raise up to $95 billion in equity to fund costly AI expansion
Image for Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend
Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend
Image for Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says
Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says
Image for Sterling drops against euro and dollar ahead of UK budget
Sterling drops against euro and dollar ahead of UK budget
Image for Euro zone firms find it harder to get credit, ECB survey shows
Euro zone firms find it harder to get credit, ECB survey shows
Image for Poland, Germany push closer economic ties, joint competitiveness drive
Poland, Germany push closer economic ties, joint competitiveness drive
Image for EQT, Range Resources tie up in $50 billion-plus deal to create US gas giant
EQT, Range Resources tie up in $50 billion-plus deal to create US gas giant
Image for Why Women Need Better Financial Planning Right Now
Why Women Need Better Financial Planning Right Now
Image for Why Transparent ESG Data Reshapes Funding, Trust, and Performance
Why Transparent ESG Data Reshapes Funding, Trust, and Performance
View All Finance Posts