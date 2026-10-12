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EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

EU adopts nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Finance Banking headlines International Policy Sanctions

EU Approves 1,600 New Sanctions Listings Targeting Russia’s Military Sector

EU Foreign Ministers Adopt Sweeping Sanctions Against Russia

Overview of the Sanctions

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers have adopted nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia's military-industrial complex, the bloc's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said on Monday.

Focus on Ballistic Missile Production

"More than half are connected to the production chain for ballistic missiles," she said in a post on X.

Agreement Ratification Process

The ministers ratified an agreement that had been reached by EU Union envoys last Wednesday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Gareth Jones)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many new sanctions has the EU adopted against Russia?
The European Union adopted nearly 1,600 new sanctions listings targeting Russia.
What sector do most of the new EU sanctions target?
More than half of the new EU sanctions target Russia's military-industrial complex, especially connected to ballistic missile production.
Who announced the adoption of the new EU sanctions against Russia?
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced the adoption of the new sanctions.
When was the agreement on the new sanctions ratified by EU ministers?
The ministers ratified the agreement on the new sanctions last Wednesday.

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