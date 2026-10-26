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AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Finance Banking technology AI Lending

AI Slashes Deutsche Bank Corporate Loan Decision Times from Weeks to Minutes

Deutsche Bank's AI Transformation in Corporate Lending

By Tom Sims and Hakan Ersen

Revolutionizing Loan Decision Processes

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - AI is helping Deutsche Bank cut decisions for some smaller corporate lending from weeks to just minutes, its new technology chief Marie-Jeanne Deverdun told Reuters.

The project, which went live in the summer, also reduces the time taken to make some lending decisions for multinational corporations from months to weeks, said Deverdun, who joined Deutsche Bank's management board this year.

Impact on Smaller and Multinational Corporates

"For smaller corporates, which are less complicated in their setup and their legal structure, we're talking weeks to minutes," Deverdun said in an interview.

Preparing for an AI-Driven Future

Deverdun said Deutsche Bank is also preparing for a future when its AI agents will interact directly with clients' own agents, as lenders are drawn into the debate among technology leaders over whether AI development is moving too fast.

"We are watching that debate carefully. These are very valid concerns, and, obviously, the management of cyber risk is my number one priority," she said.

"We're spending a lot of resources and budget to continue to protect the bank from those new technologies and threats," she added.

Industry-Wide AI Adoption and Challenges

Regulatory and Security Concerns

Banking regulators are stepping up efforts to contain growing AI risk as lenders race to deploy the technology while balancing questions over returns and security threats.

Comparative Tech Spending Among Major Banks

Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest lender, plans more than €2.5 billion ($2.80 billion) in tech spending between 2026 and 2028. By comparison, JPMorgan is budgeting $20 billion for 2026.

Banks hope AI will trim costs and boost productivity.

AI-Driven Workforce and Product Development

Britain's Barclays said last week it was cutting around 5,000 jobs or 5% of its workforce this year as it uses the technology. Citigroup has said AI was now developing products at lower cost and up to 40% faster.

Security Measures Against Third-Party AI Agents

Major US banks, meanwhile, have begun blocking third-party AI agents from operating inside customer accounts in response to concerns that sophisticated AI agents could harm the banking system and the institutions trusted to hold people's wealth.

Deutsche Bank's Vision for an AI-Powered Future

Leadership Commitment to AI Integration

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing has said he wants to make Deutsche "a truly AI-powered bank" after his predecessor said in 2015 its systems were "disjointed, cumbersome and far too often just plain incompatible".

After the Ukraine war began, Deutsche Bank had to move its tech staff out of Russia and it is still streamlining an array of platforms, although it has cited some recent progress.

Development and Oversight of ADA AI Platform

Deverdun said Deutsche Bank had built an internal AI platform known as ADA, named after computing pioneer Ada Lovelace, to develop, monitor and control AI agents.

ADA allows the bank to oversee agent activity, manage risk and switch between AI models as technology evolves, she said.

"We're already preparing for an agentic economy where our agents interact with the agents of our clients with clear accountability and the right controls," she added.

($1 = 0.8937 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Hakan Ersen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • An AI platform called ADA enables dramatic acceleration of corporate lending decisions, reducing turnaround times for simpler loans from weeks to minutes.
  • Deutsche Bank is investing heavily in technology (over €2.5 billion through 2028) while bolstering cyber‑security and regulatory controls around agentic AI.
  • The bank’s broader AI strategy includes in‑house tools (dbLumina, Paula), partnerships (Google Cloud’s Gemini Financial Research Agent), and responsible‑AI frameworks to ensure oversight and auditability.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has AI impacted Deutsche Bank's corporate loan approval process?
AI has reduced decision times for some smaller corporate loans from weeks to just minutes, and for multinationals, from months to weeks.
What technology platform is Deutsche Bank using for its AI advancements?
Deutsche Bank has built an internal AI platform called ADA, designed to develop, monitor, and control AI agents within the bank.
How much is Deutsche Bank planning to invest in technology between 2026 and 2028?
Deutsche Bank plans to invest more than €2.5 billion ($2.80 billion) in technology during this period.
What risks and concerns does Deutsche Bank prioritize regarding AI?
The bank’s main concerns are cyber risk and protecting against new technological threats while maintaining proper management and controls over AI agents.
How are other major banks approaching AI implementation?
Other banks like JPMorgan and Barclays are investing heavily in AI, focusing on cost and productivity improvements, with some also blocking third-party AI agents for security.

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