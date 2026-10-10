GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Selwood Asset Management advocates for Louis Hachette market listing change - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image illustrates Selwood Asset Management's proposal for Louis Hachette to change its stock market listing, emphasizing potential growth and visibility in the finance sector.
Headlines

Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Middle East Conflict Gaza Strip Israel

At Least Five Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza, Say Medics

Details and Context of the Recent Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Casualties Reported by Health Officials

CAIRO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Israeli strikes killed at least five Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in two separate attacks on Saturday, health officials said.

Medics said an Israeli strike killed four people near Panda Mall in Gaza City, while another killed one person in the Tuffah neighbourhood further south of the city.

Israeli Military Statement

The Israeli military said the two strikes targeted militants, without giving further information.

Background to the Escalation

Recent Increase in Strikes

Israel has stepped up strikes against Hamas in recent weeks, saying the Palestinian militant group has been rearming and carrying out attacks in violation of the ceasefire.

Hamas Response and Ceasefire Issues

Hamas denies rebuilding its arsenal or planning attacks and accuses Israel of undermining a US-brokered ceasefire agreed a year ago.

The ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction of the territory. But little progress has been made towards implementing a deal to end the conflict that includes terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops.

Ongoing Conflict and Humanitarian Impact

Casualties Since the Ceasefire

Gaza health officials have said at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the truce was agreed last October. Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Origins of the Current Gaza War

The Gaza war was triggered by the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, which killed 1,200 people, while a further 251 were taken hostage.

Death Toll from Ongoing Operations

Israel's subsequent bombardment and ground operations in Gaza have killed more than 74,000 people, according to Gaza health officials.

(Reporting by Nidal al-MughrabiEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Five people killed in two strikes on Oct 10 — four near Panda Mall in Gaza City and one in Tuffah.
  • Since the October 2025 ceasefire, Gaza health authorities report around 1,400 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire; Israel says four soldiers were killed by militants in that period.
  • The ceasefire’s reconstruction and disarmament provisions remain stalled, with both sides trading blame over violations and thwarting peace implementation.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the latest Israeli strikes in Gaza?
At least five Palestinians were killed in two separate Israeli strikes in Gaza, according to health officials.
Where did the Israeli strikes occur in Gaza?
The strikes took place near Panda Mall in Gaza City and in the Tuffah neighbourhood further south.
What is the Israeli military's justification for the strikes?
The Israeli military said the strikes targeted militants, but did not provide further information.
How many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire?
Gaza health officials report at least 1,400 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the truce was agreed.
What event triggered the ongoing conflict in Gaza?
The conflict escalated following the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, which killed 1,200 people.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Major Saudi conferences to proceed, organisers say, despite deadly airport attack

Major Saudi conferences to proceed, organisers say, despite deadly airport attack

Image for Queen Camilla on the joy of reading despite king's laughter and her tears

Queen Camilla on the joy of reading despite king's laughter and her tears

Image for Britain steps in to stop contentious Protestant parade in Northern Ireland

Britain steps in to stop contentious Protestant parade in Northern Ireland

Image for Moldova to change laws to produce arms for itself, parliament head says

Moldova to change laws to produce arms for itself, parliament head says

Image for EU aviation body widens Saudi airspace warning after Houthi strikes

EU aviation body widens Saudi airspace warning after Houthi strikes

Image for Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail

Two men arrested at UK airbase used by US released on bail

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Germany sticks to Russia sanctions after Trump announcement on diesel
Germany sticks to Russia sanctions after Trump announcement on diesel
Image for French policing under scrutiny as student protest injuries mount
French policing under scrutiny as student protest injuries mount
Image for Germany's firewall against the far-right AfD feels the heat
Germany's firewall against the far-right AfD feels the heat
Image for Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize
Trump says Norway has 'indelible stain' for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize
Image for US-Ukraine-European negotiators meet in Miami as Trump announces diesel deal with Russia
US-Ukraine-European negotiators meet in Miami as Trump announces diesel deal with Russia
Image for Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption
Kremlin says Putin in phone call with Trump downplays immediate Ukraine talks resumption
Image for US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court, hours after former judge wins Nobel
US imposes sanctions on International Criminal Court, hours after former judge wins Nobel
Image for Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel
Trump says Russia to immediately supply 300,000 tons of diesel fuel
Image for Moroccan king says migration cooperation model with Spain hit limit
Moroccan king says migration cooperation model with Spain hit limit
Image for Northern Irish police to interview First Minister O'Neill over parade protest
Northern Irish police to interview First Minister O'Neill over parade protest
Image for Tornado hits Sicilian towns following summer heat-wave
Tornado hits Sicilian towns following summer heat-wave
Image for Portugal PM cautions judiciary not to get political over US use of air base
Portugal PM cautions judiciary not to get political over US use of air base
View All Headlines Posts