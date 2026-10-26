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Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Poland Eyes Greater Space Cooperation with Germany to Improve Security

Poland and Germany Seek Stronger Collaboration in the Space Sector

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland sees a lot of room to deepen cooperation with Germany in the space sector, Polish Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski said on Monday, underscoring the need to possess sovereign technology in order to bolster security in the face of external pressures.

Investment in Critical Technologies

• "We need to invest in technologies ... that are not available right now in Europe, but are absolutely critical for our joint security," Domanski said, naming the space industry, during a joint panel with Germany's Economy Minister Katherina Reiche.

Opportunities for Joint Security

• "Together with our German partners I see lots of room for cooperation, thanks to which we'll be more resilient from some external pressure that can appear one day," he said, answering a question on how Poland and Germany could respond to competition from China and the U.S. in global trade.

The Importance of Sovereign Space Capabilities

• Domanski said security started in space and questioned how countries could defend themselves not having their own satellites, without which they were "blind".

Poland's Commitment to Space Investment

• Domanski also said that Poland had decided to double its investment in the space sector.

Economic and Security Benefits

• "We believe it's not only a very efficient way of spending money – from each euro invested you get 6-7 euros back, but that's also about our security and resilience. And we see room for further cooperation with German counterparts," Domanski said.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland is doubling its space sector investment, with returns estimated at 6–7 euros per euro invested.
  • The country is hosting a new ESA security and dual-use technology centre in Warsaw and has set up a €114 million (PLN 500 million) fund to support space tech firms.
  • Poland and Germany are strengthening broader economic and industrial ties, including in the space domain, to enhance European technological autonomy and security.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Poland seeking greater cooperation with Germany in the space sector?
Poland aims to boost joint resilience and security by cooperating with Germany on sovereign space technology.
What is the importance of sovereign technology in the space sector?
Sovereign technology is viewed as critical for national security and resisting external pressure in global markets.
How much is Poland increasing its investment in the space sector?
Poland has decided to double its investment in the space sector for better returns and enhanced security.
How does investment in the space sector benefit Poland economically?
According to the finance minister, each euro invested in the space sector yields a return of six to seven euros.
What challenges do Poland and Germany face in the global space industry?
They need to respond to competition from China and the U.S. by boosting their space technology capabilities.

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