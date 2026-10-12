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Germany's SPD party names Alexander Schweitzer new labour minister - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany's SPD party names Alexander Schweitzer new labour minister

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Finance Politics Germany Labour Market Government

Alexander Schweitzer Appointed as Germany’s New Labour Minister Succeeding Bas

Leadership Change in Germany's Labour Ministry

Alexander Schweitzer's Appointment

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alexander Schweitzer, head of the Social Democrats' parliamentary group in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, will become federal labour minister, succeeding Baerbel Bas, a spokesperson for the party told Reuters on Monday.

Baerbel Bas Steps Down

Reasons for Resignation

Bas said earlier on Monday that she would step down from the post as well as from her role as co-head of the centre-left SPD to mourn the death of her stepdaughter. She also cited intensified public attacks against her.

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Alexander Schweitzer brings extensive experience in labour and social affairs as former state's labour minister and longtime SPD leader in Rhineland‑Palatinate (en.wikipedia.org)
  • Bärbel Bas resigned both as federal labour minister and SPD co‑leader to mourn her stepdaughter and due to mounting public pressure (tagesschau.de)
  • The transition signals continuity for SPD in labour portfolio, elevating Schweitzer to key federal role amid party’s strategic reshuffle (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Germany's new federal labour minister?
Alexander Schweitzer has been named as the new federal labour minister, succeeding Baerbel Bas.
Why did Baerbel Bas step down as labour minister?
Baerbel Bas resigned to mourn the death of her stepdaughter and cited intensified public attacks against her.
What is Alexander Schweitzer's background?
Alexander Schweitzer led the Social Democrats' parliamentary group in Rhineland-Palatinate.
Which party does the new labour minister represent?
Alexander Schweitzer represents the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Germany.
When was the new appointment of the labour minister announced?
The appointment was announced on Monday, October 12.

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