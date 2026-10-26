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Netherlands pledges $500 million to protect tropical forests - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Netherlands pledges $500 million to protect tropical forests

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Netherlands Commits $500 Million to Global Tropical Forest Protection Fund

Dutch Government's Major Investment in Tropical Forest Preservation

AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Monday it would contribute up to $500 million over the next decade to an international fund to help protect tropical forests.

Establishment of the Tropical Forest Forever Facility

The money will help set up the Tropical Forest Forever Facility, a new public-private wealth fund which aims to reward countries for preserving tropical forests.

Key Objectives and Structure of the Fund

  • The fund aims to grow to $125 billion, with around $100 billion in investments from the private sector
  • The fund's net proceeds will be used to structurally reward countries that actively work to preserve forests
  • The indicative reward is expected to be around $4 per year per hectare, with checks on preservation made through satellite images
  • The fund expects to be able to help save up to 900 million hectares of tropical forests, the Dutch government said
International Collaboration and Future Plans
  • The Netherlands said it had joined a coalition of countries including Brazil, Indonesia, Britain, Norway, France and Germany that has already pledged contributions.
  • The fund will be developed by the World Bank and is expected to be operational by mid-2027

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The Dutch pledge bolsters the TFFF’s ambition to reach a USD 125 billion capital base, comprising approximately USD 100 billion in private investment (nlnow.nl).
  • Annual payouts (~USD 4 per hectare) are performance‑based, verified via satellite imagery; the fund could protect 800–900 million hectares of tropical forest (nlnow.nl).
  • The fund operates as a blended‑finance endowment hosted by the World Bank, with governance and financial structuring aimed at long‑term sustainability; at least 20 % of payouts flow to Indigenous Peoples and local communities (tfff.earth).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the Netherlands contributing to tropical forest protection?
The Netherlands has pledged up to $500 million over the next decade to protect tropical forests.
What is the Tropical Forest Forever Facility?
It is a new public-private wealth fund aiming to reward countries for preserving tropical forests, targeting a total of $125 billion.
Which countries are involved in the coalition to protect tropical forests?
The coalition includes the Netherlands, Brazil, Indonesia, Britain, Norway, France, and Germany.
How will countries be rewarded for preserving forests?
Countries will receive about $4 per hectare per year, with preservation checked using satellite images.
Who will develop and manage the new tropical forest fund?
The World Bank will develop the fund, with operations expected to begin by mid-2027.

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