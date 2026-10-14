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German government in talks to buy 50% of KNDS, source says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German government in talks to buy 50% of KNDS, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 14, 2026

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German Government Negotiates 50% Acquisition of KNDS from German Families

Overview of the KNDS Stake Acquisition Talks

Current Negotiations Between German Government and KNDS Owners

MUNICH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The German government is in talks to acquire a 50% stake in Franco-German tank maker KNDS from the German owner families, a person familiar with the matter.

Status of KNDS Initial Public Offering

Plans for a KNDS initial public offering have been put on hold for now, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private.

Media Coverage and Reporting

German business daily Handelsblatt first reported the news on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Alexander Hübner, writing by Thomas Seythal, editing by Sabine Wollrab and Matthias Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The German government is in discussions to buy a full 50% stake in KNDS from the Wegmann family, effectively shelving the IPO for now (onvista.de).
  • Negotiations focus primarily on valuation—the families had expected a €15 billion valuation—but market conditions and investor skepticism delayed the IPO (onvista.de).
  • Berlin sees the full acquisition of the 50% stake as strategic, preventing French dominance and safeguarding national defense interests (onvista.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What stake is the German government looking to acquire in KNDS?
The German government is in talks to acquire a 50% stake in Franco-German tank maker KNDS from German owner families.
Who currently owns the stake the government wants to buy?
The stake is currently owned by German owner families.
What has happened to the KNDS IPO plans?
Plans for a KNDS initial public offering have been put on hold.
Who first reported the government talks to buy KNDS?
German business daily Handelsblatt first reported the news.

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