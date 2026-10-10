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Germany sticks to Russia sanctions after Trump announcement on diesel - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Germany sticks to Russia sanctions after Trump announcement on diesel

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Sanctions Geopolitics

Germany to Uphold Sanctions on Russia After US Diesel Ban Suspended

Germany’s Response to US Diesel Sanctions Suspension

Official Statement from the German Government

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany said on Saturday it would maintain sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine following US President Donald Trump's announcement that his administration had temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel.

"The federal government has taken note of the US decision relating to Russian diesel deliveries," government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said in a statement.

Germany’s Sanctions Policy

He said Germany's position remained clear: "The federal government remains committed to the decisions on sanctions against Russia and is working with its European partners on further sanctions."

Support for Ukraine and Diplomatic Efforts

He said Germany's support for Ukraine was unchanged and diplomatic efforts to reach a solution would continue.

US Policy Shift and Its Implications

Trump Administration’s Announcement

Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices. He said his administration temporarily lifted US sanctions on Russian fuel designed to deprive Moscow of revenues for its war on Ukraine.

Impact on Diesel Prices and US Politics

Prices for diesel, used for agriculture, heating homes and trucking, have risen to near record levels, posing a risk for Trump's fellow Republicans ahead of the November 3 congressional elections that will determine whether they maintain thin control of Congress.

Germany’s Continued Support for Ukraine

Chancellor Merz’s Position

Recent Visit to Kyiv

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who visited Kyiv last weekend, has said repeatedly that Germany, Ukraine's largest European donor, would not reduce its support for the Kyiv government.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany condemned the US waiver on Russian fuel sanctions, deeming it the wrong signal during Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine, and reaffirmed support for continued pressure via sanctions. (amp.dw.com)
  • Berlin emphasized the EU’s sanctions regime remains intact, working on a 20th package including maritime and energy-targeted measures to curb Russian war revenues. (bundesfinanzministerium.de)
  • Germany continues robust support for Ukraine through financial, military, and humanitarian aid—€43.3 billion non-military and €57.6 billion military support so far. (bundesfinanzministerium.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Germany change its sanctions policy on Russia?
No, Germany will maintain existing sanctions against Russia and continue working with European partners on further measures.
What did the US announce about Russian diesel?
President Trump announced the temporary lifting of US sanctions on Russian diesel to help lower global fuel prices.
Does Germany still support Ukraine?
Yes, Germany's support for Ukraine remains unchanged, and diplomatic efforts are ongoing.
Why were US sanctions on Russian fuel temporarily lifted?
To increase diesel supplies and potentially lower prices ahead of important US congressional elections.
Who is leading Germany's support for Ukraine?
Chancellor Friedrich Merz has emphasized Germany's commitment as Ukraine's largest European donor.

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