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Finance

Borr Drilling shares fall after rig sinks offshore Gabon

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Borr Drilling Shares Plunge After Offshore Gabon Rig Sinking Leaves Workers Missing

Incident Overview and Market Impact

Details of the Rig Sinking

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed shares of Borr Drilling fell on Monday after its Prospector 5 rig sank off Gabon, killing one worker and leaving four missing, according to three sources who spoke to Reuters on Sunday.

Operational and Production Consequences

The sinking has taken a rig booked for nearly a year out of service and threatens to delay new oil production that BW Energy had targeted for early next year.

Market Reaction

Borr Drilling Share Performance

• The shares were down 7% at 0830 GMT, paring losses after falling as much as 11.4% to an over two-month low

Impact on Partner Companies

• Shares in BW Energy and Panoro Energy, partners in the Dussafu license where the rig was to drill, fell 7% and 10% in early Oslo trading

Official Responses and Investigation

Statements from Authorities and Companies

• The Gabonese government has not confirmed the death, instead saying five people remain missing with searches ongoing

• Borr said on Monday that 110 of 115 people aboard were safe and five remained unaccounted for

Preliminary Findings

• It said preliminary information indicated a "punch-through" during drilling preparations, an incident where one or more rig legs suddenly sink much deeper into the seabed than intended

Investigation Launched

• Gabon's oil ministry has ordered a technical investigation into the sinking. In March 2024, a fire at a separate Perenco oil platform offshore Gabon killed five people

(Reporting by Jesus Calero in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • The rig experienced a ‘punch‑through’ during preload operations, causing loss of stability and sinking off Mayumba, Gabon, around 20:37 local time on October 24, 2026 (prnewswire.com).
  • Of 115 personnel aboard, 110 have been accounted for; five remain unaccounted for. Sources report one death and four missing, but official statements maintain five missing as investigations continue (investing.com).
  • Shares in Borr Drilling fell sharply—down up to 11.4% and later about 7%—with partner firms BW Energy and Panoro Energy also seeing steep declines amid production delays and operational disruption (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Borr Drilling shares fall on Monday?
Borr Drilling shares dropped after its Prospector 5 rig sank off Gabon, resulting in fatalities and disrupting planned oil production.
How many people are missing after the rig sinking?
According to Borr Drilling, five people remain unaccounted for after the incident.
What caused the sinking of the Prospector 5 rig?
Preliminary information suggests a 'punch-through' during drilling preparations, causing the rig to suddenly sink into the seabed.
Which companies were affected by the sinking of the rig?
Shares of BW Energy and Panoro Energy, partners in the Dussafu license with Borr Drilling, also fell following the incident.
Is there an investigation into the rig sinking?
Yes, Gabon's oil ministry has ordered a technical investigation into the cause of the incident.

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