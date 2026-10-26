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Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Finance Economy Retail UK Markets

CBI Survey: UK Retail Sales Decline Eases in October Despite Consumer Gloom

Overview of CBI Retail Sales Survey Findings

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - British retailers this month reported the smallest fall in sales in a year and a half, a survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed on Monday, bucking the downbeat trend in other recent data from the sector.

Key Survey Results and Market Trends

The CBI said its monthly sales volume balance rose to -10 in November from October's five-month low of -55, reaching its highest since April 2025. Sales for the time of year were the strongest since May 2024.

Expert Commentary

"The ongoing retail sales downturn eased in October, with volumes falling at their slowest annual pace in over a year," CBI Lead Economist Martin Sartorius said. "That said, the outlook remains fragile as businesses face headwinds from cautious household spending and higher fuel costs."

Detailed Survey Metrics

Sales Volume and Orders

• Sales volume expectations for November rose to -10 from -37 which had been expected for October

• The balance for orders placed with suppliers rose to -36 in October from September's record-low -62

Policy Recommendations

• The CBI called on finance minister John Healey to cut employers' social security contributions and property taxes in his first annual budget on Wednesday

Context from Official Data

• Official data last week showed annual retail sales volume growth slowed sharply in September to 0.8% from 2.7% in the 12 months to August

• Britain's longest-running consumer confidence survey, published by GfK, recorded its sharpest fall since the COVID-19 pandemic in October

Survey Methodology

• The CBI data was based on responses from 68 retail chains between September 28 and October 14.

(Reporting by David MillikenEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • CBI retail sales volume balance rose sharply to –10 in October—best since April 2025—indicating easing of retail downturn. (CBI)
  • ONS data for September: monthly retail volumes fell 0.4%, but three‑month volumes up 0.7% and annual growth at 0.8%, showing mixed trends. (ONS)
  • GfK consumer confidence plunged 11 points to –24 in October—the steepest drop since early COVID‑19—signalling fragile household sentiment ahead of Healey’s budget. (GfK)

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the latest CBI survey reveal about UK retail sales?
The CBI survey showed British retailers reported the smallest fall in sales in 18 months, indicating an easing in the retail sales downturn.
How did retail sales volume perform compared to previous months?
The sales volume balance rose to -10 in November from October's five-month low of -55, reaching its highest level since April 2025.
What is the outlook for UK retail according to the CBI?
The outlook remains fragile due to cautious household spending and higher fuel costs, despite the recent easing of sales decline.
How does recent consumer confidence in the UK compare to retail sales data?
Consumer confidence has sharply fallen, with GfK's survey marking its sharpest drop since the COVID-19 pandemic, even as retail sales downturn eased.

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