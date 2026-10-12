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Belgium strike partly shuts public sector as budget deal delayed - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Belgium strike partly shuts public sector as budget deal delayed

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 12, 2026

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Finance Government Europe Public Sector Politics

Belgium Public Sector Strike Disrupts Services as Budget Deal Stalls

Nationwide Strike and Political Implications

Background of the Strike

BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Belgium's public sector was partially shut down on Monday as unions staged a second day of nationwide strike action against planned government budget cuts, amid mounting political pressure on Prime Minister Bart De Wever over a stalled budget agreement.

Recent Protests and Demonstrations

• Monday's strike followed an initial mass protest of thousands of protesters in Brussels on Friday that ended with a small group clashing with police

Impact on Public Services

• While no large-scale demonstration was planned in the capital on Monday, the strike disrupted key public services across Belgium

• Rail services, public transport, public broadcasting and schools were all affected as public sector workers protested against government plans

Political Pressure and Budget Negotiations

Challenges Facing Prime Minister Bart De Wever

• The action comes as Flemish right-wing leader De Wever faces growing pressure over delayed budget negotiations

Stalled Budget Agreement

• Over the weekend, the prime minister's office said coalition partners had failed to reach agreement on a new federal budget, forcing De Wever to cancel his planned State of the Union address to parliament on Tuesday while talks continue

Warnings of Economic Consequences

• De Wever said on Thursday that painful budget measures were needed now to avert a looming debt and interest-cost spiral that would otherwise ​leave future generations with a heavy bill

Potential Delays and Coalition Strain

• Belgian media reported that the budget deal could be delayed to late October or early November and that a prolonged deadlock could put the coalition's cohesion under strain

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Socialist union CGSP/ACOD called a one‑day public‑services strike on Monday, Oct 12, ahead of PM De Wever’s planned budget speech, targeting rail, tram, bus services, schools and public institutions (striketracker.app).
  • Friday’s mass protest in Brussels involved tens of thousands of union members and students; clashes with police broke out with vandalism and fires near Central Station (investing.com).
  • Prime Minister De Wever’s coalition has failed to agree on a €10 billion savings plan by the Oct 13 deadline, forcing postponement of his State of the Union address and increasing pressure on the government (brusselstimes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was there a public sector strike in Belgium?
Belgian public sector workers went on strike to protest planned government budget cuts and delays in reaching a new federal budget agreement.
Which public services were affected by the Belgium strike?
Rail services, public transport, public broadcasting, and schools across Belgium were disrupted by the strike.
Who is under pressure due to the stalled budget deal?
Prime Minister Bart De Wever faces growing political pressure as coalition budget negotiations stall.
How long could the budget deadlock last in Belgium?
Belgian media have reported the budget agreement may be delayed until late October or early November.
What led to the cancellation of the State of the Union address?
Ongoing coalition disagreements over the budget forced Prime Minister Bart De Wever to cancel his planned address to parliament.

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