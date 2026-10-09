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Queen Camilla on the joy of reading despite king's laughter and her tears - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Queen Camilla on the joy of reading despite king's laughter and her tears

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Queen Camilla Opens Up About Evening Reading Rituals with King Charles

Inside the Royal Couple's Evening Routine and the Importance of Reading

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Camilla and King Charles spend their evenings reading before dinner, a quiet time which is interrupted by either his laughter or her tears, she told a documentary aimed at reversing the decline in reading for enjoyment in the UK.

Private Moments at Clarence House

"When I'm deep in a book, I'll hear him roaring with laughter about something. It's very off-putting," she said, giving a rare glimpse of their private life at Clarence House.

"Or I'll suddenly start weeping."

Camilla’s Lifelong Love for Books

Camilla, 79, has been a keen reader her whole life. After the success of a pandemic-era book club she set up on social media, she launched a charity to promote the benefits of reading three years ago.

Addressing the Decline in Reading Among Young People

In Britain, the percentage of children and young people who enjoy books hit its lowest level in 20 years last year, according to the National Literacy Trust, which is now working with the government and Camilla's charity to try to turn this around.

The Books That Shape Their Lives

"I left school quite young, so reading has been most of my education. You learn so much about people, about life," Camilla told the documentary, "The Book That Changed My Life", which will air on the BBC on Wednesday.

King Charles’ Favorite Reads

When Charles laughs out loud, Camilla knows he will be reading a book by "Jeeves and Wooster" creator P.G. Wodehouse. She said he also loved biographies, while she likes historical fiction and thrillers.

The Power of Books in Difficult Times

She said books helped her father survive more than two years as a prisoner of war in Germany in the early 1940s, an experience he then wrote a book about.

"You're not thinking of yourself when you're reading, you can immerse yourself into other people's lives and that does relieve the stress," she said.

Royal Family Challenges and Literary Controversies

Charles is still receiving treatment for cancer and managing the fallout from the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who denies wrongdoing, as well as negotiating the relationship with his younger son, Prince Harry, who has returned from the US to live in Britain.

Recent Royal Memoirs and Public Response

Meanwhile, "Swan Song: Diana, My Sister", a memoir by Charles Spencer, the brother of Charles' first wife, has become a bestseller. Buckingham Palace rejected in unusually strong terms the book's version of conversations surrounding Diana's death in 1997.

(Reporting by Sarah Young;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Queen Camilla and King Charles share evening reading time—Charles’s laughter and her tears bring a rare glimpse into their private life.
  • Camilla launched a charity following her pandemic-era book club to promote reading, partnering with the National Literacy Trust amid record-low youth reading enjoyment.
  • Recent data shows a modest rise in children’s reading enjoyment and frequency in 2026, though levels remain far below past norms.

Frequently Asked Questions

What books do Queen Camilla and King Charles enjoy reading?
Queen Camilla enjoys historical fiction and thrillers, while King Charles prefers works by P.G. Wodehouse and biographies.
Why did Queen Camilla start a reading charity?
Queen Camilla launched her charity after her pandemic-era book club's success to promote the benefits of reading and address the UK's decline in reading enjoyment.
What personal stories did Queen Camilla share about reading?
Queen Camilla described evenings interrupted by laughter or tears depending on what she and King Charles are reading, and shared how books helped her father during WWII.
What issue does the documentary 'The Book That Changed My Life' address?
The documentary aims to reverse the decline in reading for enjoyment among children and young people in the UK.
How is the National Literacy Trust involved in Camilla's efforts?
The National Literacy Trust is working with the government and Camilla's charity to encourage more children and young people in the UK to read for enjoyment.

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