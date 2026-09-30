GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking ECB European Economy

Christine Lagarde States She Will Not Seek French Presidency in 2027

Christine Lagarde Addresses 2027 French Presidential Election and Financial Issues

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said it would "not be a good idea" to run in France's 2027 presidential race, telling newspaper La Croix on Wednesday that if she were to step down early from the bank in 2027, it would only be by a few months.

Lagarde's Reasons for Not Running

"That would not be a good idea at all," Lagarde was quoted as saying. "First, there's the question of vitality, energy, and strength. There's also an unavoidable sense of sacrifice in this type of commitment. And I'm 70 years old."

End of Speculation

Lagarde's comments appear to end speculation that she might leave the ECB early to seek the top office in France next year.

Recent Changes at the European Central Bank

European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel resigned last week to take on a senior role at the International Monetary Fund, kicking off a lengthy reshuffle atop Europe's most powerful financial institution.

Lagarde's Views on France's Financial Situation

Lagarde said France currently found itself in a perilous financial situation.

Concerns Over National Debt

"When your debt is approaching 120% of GDP with no clear trajectory to control its growth, that's a serious issue," she said. "A credible path forward, collective determination, and reforms are needed to restore confidence."

Recommended Reforms

She said France needed to cut down on red tape, deepen labour market reforms and tackle a pensions system that was put under pressure by increasing life expectancy.

Outlook on the European Financial System

She was more upbeat about the solidity of the European financial system.

Comparison to Previous Crises

"We are neither in 2008 nor 2011: the European financial system is much more robust," she said, noting that nations like Greece, Portugal, Ireland, who went "through very painful crises, put their public finances in order ... have since returned to growth that is often above average."

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Richard Lough)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagarde rules out a bid for the 2027 French presidency, stating such a move “would not be a good idea,” citing vitality, sacrifice, and her age (70) as factors.
  • She plans to remain at the ECB through 2027, stepping down only by a few months if at all, despite speculation triggered by board reshuffle following Isabel Schnabel’s planned departure to the IMF effective January 2027 (ecb.europa.eu).
  • Lagarde warns of France’s precarious fiscal position: public debt hovering near a record 119 % of GDP as of Q2 2026, urging credible reforms to restore confidence (insee.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Christine Lagarde run for French president in 2027?
No, Christine Lagarde stated it would not be a good idea for her to run and ended speculation about her candidacy.
Why does Lagarde believe running for the French presidency is not a good idea?
She cited vitality, energy, sacrifice, and her age as reasons why it would not be a good idea.
What financial concerns did Lagarde raise about France?
Lagarde warned about France's debt approaching 120% of GDP and emphasized the need for credible financial reforms.
How does Lagarde view the current European financial system?
Lagarde noted the European financial system is stronger now than during the crises of 2008 and 2011.
What reforms did Lagarde suggest for France?
She suggested reducing red tape, deepening labor market reforms, and addressing pension system pressures.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-Man City need siege mentality after rules breach verdict, psychotherapist says

Soccer-Man City need siege mentality after rules breach verdict, psychotherapist says

Image for France and Britain in talks to end 'one in, one out' migrant deal

France and Britain in talks to end 'one in, one out' migrant deal

Image for European regulators need more powers to police crypto, watchdog says

European regulators need more powers to police crypto, watchdog says

Image for Stocks rise, 2-year US bond yield eases after soft US inflation data 

Stocks rise, 2-year US bond yield eases after soft US inflation data 

Image for Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to factor in inflation impact

Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to factor in inflation impact

Image for Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms

Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals
Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals
Image for UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
Image for ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand
ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand
Image for Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction
Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction
Image for FTSE 100 registers monthly decline as oil rally heightens inflation concerns
FTSE 100 registers monthly decline as oil rally heightens inflation concerns
Image for Explainer-Why Russia's Kaliningrad is a potential flashpoint with NATO
Explainer-Why Russia's Kaliningrad is a potential flashpoint with NATO
Image for SNB's Tschudin voices concern about stablecoin impact on central banks
SNB's Tschudin voices concern about stablecoin impact on central banks
Image for EU aviation agency issues Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks
EU aviation agency issues Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks
Image for Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining
Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining
Image for Germany's RAG Foundation could sell entire Evonik stake
Germany's RAG Foundation could sell entire Evonik stake
Image for Price expectations and demand key in ECB's next move, Schnabel says
Price expectations and demand key in ECB's next move, Schnabel says
Image for Passengers overcame pilot who tried to crash flydubai flight, Israel says
Passengers overcame pilot who tried to crash flydubai flight, Israel says
View All Finance Posts