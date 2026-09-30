GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
EU aviation agency issues Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

EU aviation agency issues Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Aviation Middle East safety Markets

EU Aviation Safety Agency Warns Airlines to Avoid Saudi Airspace After Attacks

Advisories Issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency

Recent Advisory on Saudi Airspace

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued an advisory to airlines to avoid Saudi airspace, according to a bulletin posted on its website on Wednesday, following a recent increase in attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthis.  

Details on the Latest Incident and Ongoing Monitoring

The latest advisory on Saudi Arabia does not mention Wednesday's incident involving a diverted flydubai airliner, and the EASA said it will continue to monitor the situation to assess whether there is an increase or decrease in risk for EU airlines in the country. 

Additional Regional Airspace Warnings

Jordan Airspace Restrictions

The EASA, in a separate bulletin, recommended flights not operate within the airspace of Jordan at all altitudes and flight levels, a change from a previous advisory to exercise caution. 

Extended Warnings for Neighboring Countries

Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and Gulf Waters

The agency also extended until November 16 its warning to airlines to avoid the airspace over Lebanon, Iran and Iraq, and also over the territorial Gulf waters of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, revising earlier bulletins that recommended avoiding those countries' entire airspace. 

Background: Middle East Conflict and Aviation Risks

The seven-month-old conflict in the Middle East, sparked by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, has seen Tehran strike US allies in the Gulf with drones and missiles while Yemen's Houthis have targeted Saudi interests.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • EASA’s advisory now covers all flight levels within specified navigation points in the Jeddah Flight Information Region and remains valid until November 16, 2026 (easa.europa.eu).
  • The move follows a marked increase in Houthi attacks targeting broader areas within Saudi Arabia—including Riyadh, Tabuk and Yanbu—raising concerns over misidentification, overflights, interception activity and debris impact (easa.europa.eu).
  • EASA also maintains parallel high‑risk bulletins for Jordan, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq and Gulf territorial waters, continuing a comprehensive regional airspace risk mitigation effort (easa.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the EU Aviation Safety Agency issue an advisory on Saudi airspace?
The advisory was issued following a recent increase in attacks by Iran-aligned Houthis, impacting airline safety in Saudi airspace.
Which regions' airspace are airlines advised to avoid or exercise caution in?
Airlines are advised to avoid airspace over Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and the Gulf territorial waters of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, and Oman.
Does the advisory mention the recent flydubai incident?
No, the latest EASA advisory does not mention the recent incident involving a diverted flydubai airliner.
How long is the airspace warning over Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq extended?
The EASA has extended the warning to airlines to avoid airspace over Lebanon, Iran, and Iraq until November 16.
What is the cause of increased risk in Middle East airspace?
The ongoing conflict involving US and Israeli actions against Iran, and retaliatory strikes by Iran and Houthis, is increasing airspace risk.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Soccer-Man City need siege mentality after rules breach verdict, psychotherapist says

Soccer-Man City need siege mentality after rules breach verdict, psychotherapist says

Image for France and Britain in talks to end 'one in, one out' migrant deal

France and Britain in talks to end 'one in, one out' migrant deal

Image for European regulators need more powers to police crypto, watchdog says

European regulators need more powers to police crypto, watchdog says

Image for Stocks rise, 2-year US bond yield eases after soft US inflation data 

Stocks rise, 2-year US bond yield eases after soft US inflation data 

Image for Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to factor in inflation impact

Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to factor in inflation impact

Image for Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms

Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
Image for ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand
ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand
Image for Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction
Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction
Image for FTSE 100 registers monthly decline as oil rally heightens inflation concerns
FTSE 100 registers monthly decline as oil rally heightens inflation concerns
Image for Explainer-Why Russia's Kaliningrad is a potential flashpoint with NATO
Explainer-Why Russia's Kaliningrad is a potential flashpoint with NATO
Image for ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president
ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president
Image for SNB's Tschudin voices concern about stablecoin impact on central banks
SNB's Tschudin voices concern about stablecoin impact on central banks
Image for Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining
Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining
Image for Germany's RAG Foundation could sell entire Evonik stake
Germany's RAG Foundation could sell entire Evonik stake
Image for Price expectations and demand key in ECB's next move, Schnabel says
Price expectations and demand key in ECB's next move, Schnabel says
Image for Passengers overcame pilot who tried to crash flydubai flight, Israel says
Passengers overcame pilot who tried to crash flydubai flight, Israel says
Image for Oil prices rise on stalled US-Iran talks and tight fuel markets
Oil prices rise on stalled US-Iran talks and tight fuel markets
View All Finance Posts