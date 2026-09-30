GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Germany's RAG Foundation could sell entire Evonik stake - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Germany's RAG Foundation could sell entire Evonik stake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Mergers & Acquisitions Germany

RAG Foundation Considers Full Sale of 43% Evonik Stake Amid BASF Interest

RAG Foundation's Stake in Evonik and Potential Sale

Current Shareholding and Previous Intentions

FRANKFURT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - RAG ​Foundation, the largest shareholder in Evonik, could sell its entire stake in the German chemicals manufacturer, it said on Wednesday.

• RAG currently holds around 43% of the shares in Evonik, and in the past, has stated its intention to reduce its holding to a blocking minority of 25.1%.

BASF's Interest in Evonik

• Competitor BASF has recently sought to take over Evonik.

Possibility of Complete Disposal

Foundation's Statutes and Sale Conditions

• “Under the foundation's statutes, a complete disposal of Evonik is possible,” the Essen-based foundation said on Wednesday in response to a query from Reuters.

• With the approval of the foundation's board of trustees, it would be possible to sell additional shares, up to and including a complete divestment, it said.

Board of Trustees Composition

• The board of trustees is dominated by politicians and trade union representatives.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • RAG‑Stiftung holds around 43–44% of Evonik and could divest fully, beyond its previous goal of retaining a 25.1% blocking stake (rag-stiftung.de)
  • BASF has confirmed exploratory takeover discussions with RAG‑Stiftung and Evonik, though outcomes remain uncertain (basf.com)
  • RAG‑Stiftung’s governing statutes allow for full divestiture with board approval; its board includes political and union representatives (webdisclosure.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of Evonik does RAG Foundation currently own?
RAG Foundation currently holds around 43% of the shares in Evonik.
Is RAG Foundation planning to sell all its shares in Evonik?
Yes, the RAG Foundation has stated that selling its entire stake in Evonik is possible, pending board approval.
Who must approve the sale of RAG Foundation's Evonik shares?
The approval must come from the foundation's board of trustees.
What previous intentions did the RAG Foundation state about its Evonik stake?
Previously, RAG Foundation intended to reduce its holding to a blocking minority of 25.1%.
Has BASF shown interest in acquiring Evonik?
Yes, competitor BASF has recently sought to take over Evonik.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for European regulators need more powers to police crypto, watchdog says

European regulators need more powers to police crypto, watchdog says

Image for Stocks rise, 2-year US bond yield eases after soft US inflation data 

Stocks rise, 2-year US bond yield eases after soft US inflation data 

Image for Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to factor in inflation impact

Italy to seek more leeway on EU budget rules to factor in inflation impact

Image for Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms

Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms

Image for ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand

ElevenLabs' valuation doubles to $22 billion on surging AI voice-agent demand

Image for Swiss upper house backs higher hurdle for EU accord ratification

Swiss upper house backs higher hurdle for EU accord ratification

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals
Google asks EU court to suspend order to open up to AI chatbots, search engine rivals
Image for UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
UK regulator drops tougher climate-reporting plans after business concerns
Image for Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction
Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction
Image for FTSE 100 registers monthly decline as oil rally heightens inflation concerns
FTSE 100 registers monthly decline as oil rally heightens inflation concerns
Image for Explainer-Why Russia's Kaliningrad is a potential flashpoint with NATO
Explainer-Why Russia's Kaliningrad is a potential flashpoint with NATO
Image for ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president
ECB's Lagarde says it 'would not be a good idea' to run for French president
Image for SNB's Tschudin voices concern about stablecoin impact on central banks
SNB's Tschudin voices concern about stablecoin impact on central banks
Image for EU aviation agency issues Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks
EU aviation agency issues Saudi airspace advisory after Houthi attacks
Image for Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining
Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining
Image for Price expectations and demand key in ECB's next move, Schnabel says
Price expectations and demand key in ECB's next move, Schnabel says
Image for Passengers overcame pilot who tried to crash flydubai flight, Israel says
Passengers overcame pilot who tried to crash flydubai flight, Israel says
Image for Oil prices rise on stalled US-Iran talks and tight fuel markets
Oil prices rise on stalled US-Iran talks and tight fuel markets
View All Finance Posts