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SNB's Tschudin voices concern about stablecoin impact on central banks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SNB's Tschudin voices concern about stablecoin impact on central banks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 30, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 30, 2026

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Finance Banking Central Banks monetary policy cryptocurrency

Swiss Central Banker Petra Tschudin Warns Stablecoins May Disrupt Monetary Policy

Swiss National Bank’s Concerns Over Stablecoins

By John Revill

Central Bank’s Cautious Approach to Digital Stablecoins

ZURICH, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is cautious about the use of digital stable coins, because the technology could make the transmission of monetary policy more difficult, governing board member Petra Tschudin said on Wednesday.

Regulatory Considerations for Financial Innovation

"When we introduce innovations, we really need to ask what consequences they have, and how they should be regulated," Tschudin told an event in Zurich.

Potential Disruption to the Two-Tier Financial System

"If we end up with big stablecoins that are really far removed from the existing two-tier financial system, then that's a situation which increases the burden on central banks in fulfilling their mandate."

Understanding Stablecoins and Their Impact

Definition and Function of Stablecoins

A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to hold a steady value by being pegged to a stable asset, like the dollar or gold.

Concerns About Central Bank Money and Stability

Tschudin said the SNB welcomed innovation, but was concerned about the impact stable coin technology could have on central bank money, the risk-free cash used to settle transactions between commercial banks.

Risks of a “Stablecoin Franc”

Because stablecoins operate outside the central bank system, a "stablecoin franc" was not automatically guaranteed to be worth the same as a real franc, undermining the principle that money should be uniform everywhere, she said.

Effects on Commercial Banks and Interest Rates

There was also a risk if households and businesses shift money they previously held at commercial banks into stablecoins - reducing the amount of money they could lend and affecting interest rates.

Weakened Transmission of Monetary Policy

This would mean a central bank's policy rate changes have less direct influence by weakening its ability to steer borrowing costs.

"We have an effect on how much credit, or how expensively credit is made available in the economy, and that naturally has knock-on effects for monetary policy," said Tschudin.

"So if we see this effect, we get a certain disruption to the transmission mechanism," she said.

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • Stablecoins may impair central banks’ ability to steer borrowing costs by weakening the deposit‑lending transmission channel.
  • The SNB sees limited current risks in Switzerland, but warns that broad adoption and regulatory gaps—especially cross‑border—could escalate threats to financial stability.
  • Research (e.g. ECB, New York Fed, BIS) supports SNB's concerns: stablecoins can substitute deposits, alter bank funding, and complicate policy transmission mechanisms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Swiss National Bank concerned about stablecoins?
The SNB fears stablecoins could make monetary policy transmission more difficult and increase the burden on central banks.
What is a stablecoin?
A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency pegged to a stable asset, such as the dollar or gold, to maintain a steady value.
How could stablecoins affect commercial banks?
If money shifts from commercial banks to stablecoins, banks may have less to lend, impacting interest rates and credit availability.
What risks did Petra Tschudin highlight about stablecoin francs?
Tschudin warned that a stablecoin franc may not always be worth the same as a real franc, threatening money uniformity.
How do stablecoins challenge central bank mandates?
Stablecoins operating outside the central bank system can weaken the central banks’ ability to influence borrowing costs.

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