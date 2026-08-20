Turkey, Egypt, Qatar Condemn Israeli Attacks and Demand Gaza Ceasefire Compliance

Joint Statement and International Response to Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Condemnation of Recent Israeli Strikes

ANKARA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Turkey, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned recent Israeli strikes in Gaza, saying in a joint statement that Israel must comply with its obligations under a ceasefire agreement and refrain from steps that could escalate tensions.

Concerns Over Escalation and Regional Stability

"The mediating countries underline that the intensification of Israeli attacks undermines regional and international efforts at a critical juncture, as intensive efforts are under way to implement the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, including the meeting between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials, and constructive steps are being taken in the negotiation process," they said.

Calls for International Action

The international community and Board of Peace must take the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and prevent further escalation, they added.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)