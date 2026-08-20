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Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks on Gaza, call on Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Turkey, Egypt, Qatar Condemn Israeli Attacks and Demand Gaza Ceasefire Compliance

Joint Statement and International Response to Israeli Strikes in Gaza

Condemnation of Recent Israeli Strikes

ANKARA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Turkey, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned recent Israeli strikes in Gaza, saying in a joint statement that Israel must comply with its obligations under a ceasefire agreement and refrain from steps that could escalate tensions.

Concerns Over Escalation and Regional Stability

"The mediating countries underline that the intensification of Israeli attacks undermines regional and international efforts at a critical juncture, as intensive efforts are under way to implement the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, including the meeting between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials, and constructive steps are being taken in the negotiation process," they said.

Calls for International Action

The international community and Board of Peace must take the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and prevent further escalation, they added.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Mediating countries warn that intensified Israeli attacks—including on medical infrastructure—threaten implementation of ceasefire’s second phase and humanitarian relief (aa.com.tr).
  • The Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict (Phase II) involves demilitarization, reconstruction, and governance reforms, under UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and facilitated by the Board of Peace, with U.S., Turkey, Egypt and Qatar as guarantors (assets.carnegieendowment.org).
  • Recent diplomacy includes Hamas agreeing to disarmament roadmap, but Israeli compliance is seen as lagging—mediators stress international pressure is needed to ensure implementation and prevent escalation (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What countries condemned the recent Israeli attacks in Gaza?
Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar jointly condemned the recent Israeli attacks on Gaza.
What did Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar urge Israel to do?
They urged Israel to comply with ceasefire obligations and refrain from escalating tensions.
What is the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict?
It is an ongoing negotiation effort involving mediating countries and Israeli officials to end the Gaza conflict.
What role does the Board of Peace play in the Gaza conflict?
The Board of Peace is involved in meetings and negotiation processes to implement peace and ensure ceasefire compliance.
Why do Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar believe Israeli attacks are problematic?
They believe intensified attacks undermine regional and international peace efforts and risk further escalation.

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