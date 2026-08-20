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Putin visits newly unearthed remains of medieval Russian prince - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin visits newly unearthed remains of medieval Russian prince

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Putin Inspects Newly Discovered Remains of Russian Prince Dmitry Donskoy

Discovery and Inspection of Dmitry Donskoy's Remains

Background of the Cathedral and the Discovery

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin inspected on Thursday the open sarcophagus of medieval warrior prince Dmitry Donskoy, whose remains were recently uncovered during restoration work at Moscow's Cathedral of the Archangel.

Lying within the Kremlin fortress, the Orthodox cathedral served as the burial site for more than 40 Russian tsars and princes down the centuries.

The body of Grand Prince Donskoy was known to lie there, but its discovery last month in a crypt by the southern wall surprised historians, who had believed it was located elsewhere in the building.

Putin's Visit and Expert Identification

Putin lit a candle inside the frescoed cathedral and stood beside the white-stone sarcophagus as experts explained how they had identified the remains as those of the 14th-century prince, RIA news agency reported.

Details of the Remains and Historical Testimony

The Russian Orthodox Church announced the discovery on Tuesday, saying the well-preserved remains were nearly complete and belonged to a man of just under 180 cm (5 feet 11 inches), who had died of natural causes between the ages of 35 and 45.

"All these characteristics correspond with written sources and historical testimony concerning the life and death of the grand prince," it said.

Legacy of Dmitry Donskoy

Donskoy, who died in 1389 aged 39, ruled the principalities of Muscovy and Vladimir, which would later become the core of the Russian state.

A prominent figure in Russian history, Donskoy oversaw the construction of the first stone Kremlin fortress, increased the territory of Muscovy, and routed forces of the Mongol horde in a famous battle near the Don river in 1380.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • The remains of Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy, who died in 1389 at age 39, were unexpectedly discovered in July during restoration work near the cathedral’s southern wall—historians had believed his burial elsewhere. (pnp.ru)
  • Experts confirmed identification of the remains using anthropological study, historical burial context, and archaeological evidence; they belonged to a man about 180 cm tall, died naturally between ages 35–45. (pnp.ru)
  • The Cathedral of the Archangel, built 1505–1508 by Aleviz Novy, served as the principal necropolis for Muscovite princes and tsars, including Dmitry Donskoy; his burial near the southern wall aligns with the cathedral’s dynastic burial tradition. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Dmitry Donskoy?
Dmitry Donskoy was a 14th-century Grand Prince of Moscow and Vladimir, known for his role in expanding Muscovy and defeating the Mongol horde.
Where were Dmitry Donskoy’s remains discovered?
His remains were uncovered in a crypt by the southern wall of the Cathedral of the Archangel within the Kremlin, Moscow.
Why did President Putin visit the sarcophagus?
Vladimir Putin visited the site to inspect the open sarcophagus and view the remains of Dmitry Donskoy, a significant figure in Russian history.
How did experts identify the remains as those of Dmitry Donskoy?
Experts based their identification on physical characteristics and historical records that matched known details of the prince.
What is the historical significance of Dmitry Donskoy?
Donskoy is significant for building the first stone Kremlin fortress and leading Russian forces to victory over the Mongol horde in 1380.

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