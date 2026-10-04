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US carrier George H.W. Bush visits Thailand after six-month Middle East deployment - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US carrier George H.W. Bush visits Thailand after six-month Middle East deployment

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 4, 2026

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US Carrier George H.W. Bush Makes First Port Call in Phuket After Middle East Duty

US Aircraft Carrier George H.W. Bush Arrives in Phuket for Rest and Recreation

Arrival and Mission Overview

PHUKET, Thailand, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush arrived in Thailand's resort island of Phuket on Sunday with about 4,800 personnel aboard for a rest-and-recreation break after six months supporting US operations in the Middle East.

Operations in the Middle East

• For the last six months, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier and its strike group supported Operation Epic Fury and the US naval blockade in the US Central Command area of responsibility to secure maritime security and stability in the Middle East, according to the US Navy.

First Port Call Since Deployment

• Phuket is the first port call for the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group since departing Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, in March, the US Navy said in a statement.

Crew Activities and Local Engagement

Cultural and Community Activities

• Sailors will take part in cultural and community activities in Phuket, including sightseeing tours and a U.S.-Thailand soccer match, it said.

Shore Leave Details

• The carrier anchored offshore, while crew members are expected to come ashore through Phuket Deep Sea Port and spend time on the popular southern resort island from October 4 to 9, local media reported.

• Some sailors were seen coming ashore by boat.

Recent US Naval Visits to Thailand

Previous Port Call by USS Abraham Lincoln

• The visit follows a five-day port call by the US carrier Abraham Lincoln at Laem Chabang in eastern Thailand last month, with about 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard.

Economic Impact of Visits

• A local mayor had estimated each US service member from the Lincoln could spend up to 3,000 baht ($89) per day during the visit.

US-Thailand Relations

• Thailand is the United States' only treaty ally in mainland Southeast Asia.

($1 = 33.53 baht)

(Reporting by Artorn Pookasook; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • The Nimitz‑class carrier and its strike group wrapped up six months of operations—supporting Operation Epic Fury and the U.S. naval blockade in the CENTCOM region—before making this port visit to Phuket. (channelnewsasia.com)
  • While in Phuket from October 4–9, approximately 4,800 sailors will participate in cultural, community and recreational events, including shore leave via Phuket Deep Sea Port and a U.S.–Thailand soccer match. (channelnewsasia.com)
  • This visit underscores the strategic U.S.–Thailand alliance, the only U.S. treaty partnership in mainland Southeast Asia, following the recent port call by USS Abraham Lincoln to Laem Chabang last month. (channelnewsasia.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US carrier George H.W. Bush visit Phuket, Thailand?
The carrier visited Phuket for a rest-and-recreation break after six months supporting US operations in the Middle East.
How many personnel are aboard the George H.W. Bush during its visit to Thailand?
About 4,800 personnel are aboard the US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush during its Phuket visit.
What activities will US sailors participate in while in Phuket?
Sailors will take part in cultural and community activities, including sightseeing and a U.S.-Thailand soccer match.
How long will the George H.W. Bush crew stay in Phuket?
The crew is expected to spend time on Phuket from October 4 to 9.
What was the US carrier George H.W. Bush’s previous mission?
It supported Operation Epic Fury and the US naval blockade in the Middle East to ensure maritime security and stability.

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