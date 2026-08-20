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Owl aboard - British Army sailors rescue exhausted stowaway 70 miles out to sea

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Maritime Wildlife British Army Sports Yachting

British Army Sailing Crew Rescues Exhausted Barn Owl 70 Miles Offshore

Wildlife Rescue During the RORC Round Britain and Ireland Race

Aug 20 (Reuters) - A British Army sailing crew competing in one of yachting's most demanding races found themselves conducting an impromptu wildlife rescue 70 nautical miles from shore when an exhausted barn owl made a determined bid to join their team.

The Unexpected Arrival

The bird's arrival aboard Fujitsu British Soldier during the 50th Anniversary RORC Round Britain and Ireland Race sparked a complex coordination effort between the military sailors and multiple wildlife agencies, all while the crew pressed on toward the finish line at Cowes.

Nursing the Owl Back to Health

"We have an extra crew member for the latter parts of the race. An exhausted barn owl that we are nursing back to health," skipper Will Naylor reported to race officials, dryly noting the crew's concern about finishing with their original complement: "Someone is going to have to walk the plank!"

A Dramatic Rescue at Sea

The owl's boarding proved less than graceful. After failing to land on a crew member's head and tumbling from the mast into the sea three times, the bird finally collapsed onto the deck where sailors secured it with a towel.

"We thought we'd lost her, but she kept fighting her way back up and to the boat," said Sergeant Mark Petherbridge of 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment. The crew christened their passenger "Little Reg" before discovering their stowaway required a rename to "Little Regina."

Coordinated Rescue Efforts

The rescue operation involved the Barn Owl Trust, Marine and Wildlife Rescue, and Caister Independent Lifeboat, which collected the bird for transfer to a wildlife centre while the Army Sailing Association crew continued their 1,805-nautical-mile circumnavigation.

Race Highlights and Results

Johnny Vincent's Volvo 70 Pace earlier edged out Palanad 4 on corrected time to claim ​the top prize of overall IRC victory ‌in the race on Wednesday, having taken Monohull Line Honours earlier in the ​week.

The race ⁠started from the Royal Yacht Squadron in Cowes ​on Aug. 9 and drew 33 boats and ​182 crew members from 22 countries.

(Editing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • An exhausted barn owl boarded the yacht during the race, requiring emergency care aboard before being secured safely.
  • Multiple wildlife agencies, including the Barn Owl Trust, Marine and Wildlife Rescue, and Caister Independent Lifeboat, coordinated to retrieve the bird mid-race.
  • Despite the diversion, the sailing crew maintained pace, while race updates highlight competitive results and the broader context of the event.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the British Army sailors rescue during the race?
The sailors rescued an exhausted barn owl that landed on their yacht 70 nautical miles from shore.
How did the crew care for the rescued barn owl?
They secured the owl with a towel, nursed it back to health, and coordinated with wildlife agencies for its transfer.
Which wildlife organizations were involved in the owl rescue?
The Barn Owl Trust, Marine and Wildlife Rescue, and Caister Independent Lifeboat assisted in the operation.
What is the significance of the RORC Round Britain and Ireland Race?
It is one of yachting's most demanding races, celebrating its 50th anniversary with 33 boats and 182 crew from 22 countries.
What was the outcome of the race for the Army Sailing Association crew?
They successfully coordinated the owl's rescue and continued competing in the 1,805-nautical-mile race.

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