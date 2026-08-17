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Trading Day: Bonds play the blues - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trading Day: Bonds play the blues

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 17, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 17, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Bonds interest rates

Global Bond Yields Surge to Decade Highs, Rattling Finance & Markets

Market Overview and Key Developments

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Florida, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Long-dated government bond yields around the world rose on Monday to levels not seen in decades. This weighed on stocks, which were also pressured by deepening skepticism around a U.S.-Iran peace deal and oil prices rising to a six-week high.

Federal Reserve Strategies and Inflation

In my column today, I look at how the Fed could bring inflation back down to target. Chair Kevin Warsh has indicated a smaller Fed balance sheet and an AI-productivity boom would be useful tools. But neither is a substitute for the bluntest, but most effective, instrument in the Fed's toolkit — interest rate hikes.

Recommended Reading

If you have more time to read, here are a few articles I recommend to help you make sense of what happened in markets today.

Top Financial Headlines

1. China's recovery sputters as consumption, output lose steam

2. Japan Q2 growth misses forecasts on weaker spending, investment

3. EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic IPO valuation hinges on $190-200 billion 2028 revenue forecast, sources say

4. Big investors hunt for tomorrow's AI winners as capex angst fades

5. China surprises oil markets again with a return to stockpiling in July: Russell

Today's Key Market Moves

Major Indices and Sectors

• STOCKS: Japan's Nikkei closes at 6-week high, UK falls for sixth day, Europe little changed. Big three U.S. indices down 0.3-0.5%.

• SECTORS/SHARES: All bar one — energy — of the 11 sectors on the S&P 500 fall. Comms services, consumer staples -1.5%, energy +1%. Carvana -7%, Sandisk +9%.

Currency and Bond Yields

• FX: Dollar eases slightly, AUD and NZD biggest G10 gainers +0.3%, BRL among biggest EM gainers +0.5%.

• BONDS: 10-yr JGB yield 2.93%, highest since 1996. France 10y yield highest since 2009, Bund yield highest since 2011. 30-year U.S. yield above 5.30%, highest since 2007; 30-year TIPS yield 3.09%, highest since 2008.

Commodities and Metals

• COMMODITIES/METALS: Oil +3%, Brent back above $90/bbl. Gold +1%, above $4,400/oz.

Today's Talking Points

Long Bond Shiver

Long-dated bonds around the world are under the cosh again. From the U.S. to France, from Germany to Japan, yields on government debt with maturities of 10 years and beyond spiked to fresh multi-year or multi-decade highs on Monday.

The pressure is coming from all sides — oil back above $90 a barrel on evaporating hopes of a U.S.-Iran peace deal; worries over a more aggressive rate-hike cycle in Japan; fiscal fears in France and the U.S., where the federal debt is about to top $40 trillion; soaring government interest payments; sluggish demand at government debt auctions. How long before other parts of the financial market universe start to crack too?

Global Growth Shakes

Global stock markets and corporate earnings may be purring along nicely, but the global economy's performance is less convincing. July economic indicators from China and Q2 Japanese GDP data show Asia's two largest economies aren't firing on all cylinders. The figures from Beijing were particularly worrying — retail sales, business investment, industrial production all missed economists' forecasts, once again dousing hopes that domestic demand is finally emerging from its post-pandemic slump.

If you take into account the sluggish 1.5% annualized U.S. GDP growth in the second quarter, that's three of the world's largest economies under-performing. Policymakers will want to see how Q3 pans out, but more incoming data like this will likely cast doubt on the wisdom of rate hikes in the U.S. and Japan, and accelerate calls for more stimulus in China.

AI Funding (In)Visibility

A Wall Street Journal report on U.S. hyperscalers' off-balance-sheet AI spending commitments is a reminder of how high the profitability bar is in the AI arms race for these firms. The report says Big Tech's AI spending may be $3 trillion higher than it seems. If so, does that alter how investors should view these behemoths, and the AI story in general?

AI-related spending is already expected to be off the charts. Morgan Stanley reckons the four largest hyperscalers (Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta) will increase spending next year by 57% on this year, with a view to generating 25%+ returns on invested capital. But it is taking longer for that capex deployment to bear fruit, resulting in gloomier near-term free cash flow estimates. A wider financing gap next year should lead to even more debt issuance.

Looking Ahead: Market Movers to Watch

Key Events and Economic Data

What could move markets tomorrow?

Geopolitical and Economic Indicators

• Developments in the Middle East

• UK labor market: unemployment rate, earnings (June); payrolls (July)

• Germany ZEW index (August)

• U.S. industrial production (July)

• U.S. import and export prices (July)

Stay Informed

Want to receive Trading Day in your inbox every weekday morning? Sign up for my newsletter here. Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Long‑dated sovereign bond yields rose globally: 10‑year JGBs hit 2.93%, France’s 10‑year OAT reached near 3.95%, and U.S. 30‑year yields exceeded 5.3%, marking multi‑decade highs (lemonde.fr).
  • China’s Q2 GDP grew just 4.3%—slowest since late 2022—with retail spending and investment faltering, signaling weakening domestic demand despite export strength (investing.com).
  • Waning hopes for a U.S.‑Iran peace deal pushed oil above $90, exacerbating inflation fears and reinforcing expectations of aggressive Fed rate hikes (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did global bond yields rise to decade highs?
Rising oil prices, skepticism over U.S.-Iran peace talks, aggressive rate hike expectations, and fiscal fears in major economies pushed bond yields higher.
How are stock markets reacting to higher bond yields?
Stock markets were pressured, with major U.S. indices down and only the energy sector performing positively amid higher bond yields.
What is the Fed's stance on controlling inflation?
Fed officials, including Chair Kevin Warsh, suggest that interest rate hikes remain the most effective tool to bring down inflation, despite exploring other options.
How is the global economy performing amid rising yields?
Global economic growth is weak, especially in China and Japan, with underperforming GDP and sluggish demand, raising doubts about further rate hikes.
What role does AI investment play in market dynamics?
Massive, possibly underreported AI spending by big tech companies could influence market perspectives and the future profitability of these firms.

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