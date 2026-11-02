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Forvia quarterly revenue broadly stable despite auto market weakness - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Forvia quarterly revenue broadly stable despite auto market weakness

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Forvia Reports Broadly Stable Q3 2026 Revenue Despite Market Weakness

Forvia’s Third Quarter 2026 Financial Performance

Revenue Overview

Nov 2 (Reuters) - French car parts supplier Forvia  reported revenue of €5.08 billion ($5.68 billion) for the third quarter of 2026, down 0.6% organically, which outperformed overall automotive production in Europe and North America.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8948 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Despite a modest 0.6 % organic sales decline in Q3, Forvia’s performance surpassed the drop in global auto production in major regions, underlining its resilience (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • Strong business momentum in Electronics (up 7 %) and Clarion (+22 %), along with cost discipline and efficiency programs like EU‑FORWARD and SIMPLIFY, bolstered results (uk.marketscreener.com).
  • The planned divestiture of the Interiors division is on track for Q4 closing, expected to reduce gross debt by over €1.4 billion and support full-year 2026 guidance (uk.marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Forvia's revenue in the third quarter of 2026?
Forvia reported €5.08 billion ($5.68 billion) in revenue for Q3 2026.
How did Forvia's revenue performance compare to the overall auto market?
Forvia's revenue outperformed overall automotive production in Europe and North America.
What was the year-over-year organic change in Forvia's revenue?
Forvia's revenue was down 0.6% organically compared to the previous year.
Which regions' automotive production did Forvia outperform?
Forvia outperformed automotive production in both Europe and North America.

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