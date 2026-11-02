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Finance

Exclusive-Communications firm Public Policy buys Reevemark for up to $80 million, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Public Policy Acquires Reevemark for Up to $80 Million to Expand Litigation Communications

Acquisition Details and Strategic Impact

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Overview of the Acquisition

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Communications holding company Public Policy Holding is buying strategic communications firm Reevemark for as much as $80 million, people familiar with the deal said.

Expansion of PPHC’s Service Offerings

The acquisition will expand PPHC's offerings in litigation, regulatory support and crisis management, and marks its second litigation communications deal in four months after it bought London- and Milan-based Tancredi Intelligent Communication.

Reevemark’s Role Within PPHC

Reevemark, which is based in New York and employs 17 people, will operate as a standalone business within PPHC's TrailRunner International group. The firm is often retained by top US litigation firms and shareholder activism law firms and has represented Cornell University as the Ivy League school handles a major sexual assault case. It also works on M&A, restructuring and regulatory investigations.

Founding Team and Background

It was founded in 2018 by Brandy Bergman, Hugh Burns, Paul Caminiti, Delia Cannan and Renee Soto — five former partners and senior executives at public relations giant Sard Verbinnen.

Financial Terms and Leadership Commitments

An initial payment of $28 million was completed on November 1 with 95% of the payment made in cash, said the people, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the sale and declined to identified.

The founding partners have all signed long-term contracts, the people added.

Reevemark’s Expertise and Industry Recognition

Reevemark has specialized in litigation communication, a fast-growing area of strategic communications, and is ranked in Band One in the Chambers and Partners 2026 Litigation PR & Communications and Crisis PR & Communications guides.

Benefits for Clients and Industry Context

The deal will allow PPHC's roughly 1,500 existing clients to access Reevemark's specialist expertise and Reevemark clients will be able to tap into PPHC's network in Washington DC, Texas, California, London and Milan.

Industry Trends and Consolidation

Private equity firms and other buyers view strategic communications firms as high-growth businesses with steady cash flow and strong client relationships, spurring consolidation in the industry.

Notable Industry Transactions

Sard Verbinnen, for example, was sold to private equity firm Golden Gate in 2016 and is now part of public relations giant FGS, which is majority-owned by private equity giant KKR.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • PPHC’s acquisition of Reevemark for up to $80M strengthens its litigation and crisis communications offerings, following its earlier acquisition of Tancredi in July 2026 (pphcompany.com)
  • Reevemark, founded in 2018 by five former Sard Verbinnen executives, is highly ranked in Band One for both litigation and crisis communications by Chambers & Partners (reevemark.com)
  • The deal follows PPHC’s growth strategy combining organic gains with targeted, earnings‑accretive acquisitions in strategic communications, supported by a robust acquisition pipeline (investors.pphcompany.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Public Policy and Reevemark deal?
Public Policy Holding is acquiring Reevemark for up to $80 million, with an initial $28 million paid mostly in cash.
What expertise does Reevemark bring to Public Policy Holding?
Reevemark specializes in litigation communications, crisis management, regulatory support, and is recognized as a top-ranked firm in these areas.
Will Reevemark remain independent after the acquisition?
Yes, Reevemark will continue to operate as a standalone business within PPHC's TrailRunner International group.
Who are the founders of Reevemark?
Reevemark was founded by Brandy Bergman, Hugh Burns, Paul Caminiti, Delia Cannan, and Renee Soto.
How does this acquisition affect existing clients?
PPHC's clients gain access to Reevemark's specialist expertise, and Reevemark's clients will benefit from PPHC's broader network.

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