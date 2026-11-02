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Dollar rangebound ahead of US midterms; bitcoin reels from crypto heist - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar rangebound ahead of US midterms; bitcoin reels from crypto heist

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Dollar Holds Steady Before US Midterms; Bitcoin Struggles After Binance Heist

By Rae Wee

Market Overview and Key Events

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The dollar and other major currencies were in a holding pattern on Monday as investors turned their attention to this week's US midterm elections, which could shift the balance of power in Congress and control over the federal purse strings.

Cryptocurrency Market Reaction

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether were nursing losses following last week's record $6.3 billion heist at Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange.

Key Economic Events This Week

Traders were bracing for a packed week dominated by the US midterm elections, October US jobs data and central bank rate decisions in the UK, Australia, Norway and Sweden.

Currency Movements Ahead of Events

Ahead of the week's events, the euro languished near a 17-month low at $1.1159 in early Asian trade, weighed down by Fitch's revision of France's outlook to "negative" from "stable" after Friday's close.

Sterling was little changed at $1.3387, while the dollar steadied at 101.94 against a basket of currencies.    

US Midterm Elections and Market Sentiment

Americans head to the polls on Tuesday to determine whether Democrats can wrest control of Congress away from US President ​Donald Trump's Republican Party. Democrats are widely predicted to win the House of Representatives, but the Senate is more in doubt.

Analyst Insights on Election Outcomes

"The challenge we face in analysing election outcomes is that polling suggests strong anti-incumbent sentiment, but that does not always translate into actual election outcomes - as we have seen in Brazil and now in Israel," said Eric Robertsen, global head of research and chief strategist at Standard Chartered.

Potential Impact of a Democratic Sweep

In the event of a Democratic sweep of Congress, Robertsen said capex plans for data centres and AI infrastructure could face increasing obstacles at the state level, while the next debate on raising the US debt ceiling would be among the most contentious in recent history.

Market Vulnerability and Hedge Funds

Meanwhile, Andreja Cobeljic, head of derivatives trading at AMINA Bank, said hedge funds had suffered "significant losses" in October, leaving markets with "little capacity" to absorb any surprises from the midterm elections.

Global Currency Movements

In other currencies, the yen eased 0.15% to 157.78 per dollar. The Australian dollar was flat at $0.7033 ahead of Tuesday's policy decision, where the Reserve Bank of Australia is widely expected to raise its cash rate to a near two-decade high of 4.85%.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.11% to $0.5625, having slid 1.2% last week in the wake of its central bank's surprise decision to leave rates unchanged.

Cryptocurrency Market Developments Post-Binance Heist

Elsewhere, bitcoin was up 0.22% at $77,975.62, having fallen to a six-week low on Friday. Ether was up 0.27% to $2,268.42, having similarly slid to a two-month trough last week.

Binance Heist and Its Aftermath

Binance customers pulled $3.64 billion, or 2.1% of its assets, as the exchange went back online on Sunday after hackers the FBI links to North Korea stole billions from the platform last week.

Binance said withdrawals were stabilising after an initial spike and deposit volumes had remained "substantial". The exchange said it had now covered 95% of the $6.3 billion of stolen assets.

Security Concerns in Digital Finance

"The crypto industry has spent a decade making blockchains mathematically secure. It still runs on the assumption that an employee's laptop can be trusted," said Richard Forss, chief technology officer at global prime broker EXANTE. "That assumption is now the weakest point in digital finance."

(Reporting by Rae Wee; editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • The dollar stays steady as markets await US midterms, October jobs data, and central bank decisions, with the euro pressured by Fitch’s downgrade of France’s outlook to “negative.” (marketscreener.com)
  • Bitcoin and Ether skid following the largest-ever crypto heist—$6.3 billion stolen from Binance in ~20 minutes, with North Korean-linked group suspected; about half the stolen funds frozen by issuers such as Tether and Circle. (investing.com)
  • Binance says it has covered approximately $6 billion of the losses using company reserves and its $1 billion SAFU fund, pledging to make users whole and resume normal operations shortly. (theprint.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar currently rangebound?
The US dollar is rangebound as investors await the results of the US midterm elections and key economic data.
How did the Binance crypto heist impact bitcoin and ether prices?
Bitcoin and ether suffered losses after a record $6.3 billion heist at Binance, but have regained slightly as withdrawals stabilized.
How are other major currencies performing ahead of the US midterms?
The euro is near a 17-month low, the sterling is little changed, and the yen and Australian dollar are relatively stable.
What impact could a Democratic sweep have on US economic policy?
A Democratic sweep could slow capex plans for data centers and lead to contentious debates over raising the US debt ceiling.

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