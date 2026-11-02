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Shares steady as Apple earnings near, oil eases - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shares steady as Apple earnings near, oil eases

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Share Markets Hold Steady Ahead of Apple Earnings and Oil Price Moves

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Share markets steadied in Asia on Monday as investors hoped for Apple earnings later in the day to provide some relief from AI cash-burn worries, while oil prices eased after talks continued between Iranian and Qatari mediators.

Apple's Influence on Market Sentiment

Apple has been an oasis of relative calm given it does not spend billions on data centres, and its shares have climbed for four months straight to help it unseat Nvidia as the world's most valuable listed company.

Apple Earnings Expectations

Analysts are looking for quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of $2 on revenue of $113 billion, up from $1.85 the same time last year. The company might also offer some guidance on how early sales of the iPhone 18 are performing with pre-orders having started in mid-October.

Impact on Broader Markets

The optimism helped S&P 500 futures edge up 0.4%, while Nasdaq futures bounced 0.8%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq lost almost 7% in October for its worst month since the 'Liberation Day' tariff rout of April 2025.

Some upbeat news is sorely needed after concerns about negative cash flow and the sheer scale of AI capex saw the cost of insuring against corporate defaults blow out last week.

Intel's near 29% tumble on Friday has also raised the stakes for other chip groups, including AMD.

Political and Regulatory Factors

An added wrinkle is the midterm elections in the United States, where a win by Democrats in either or both houses could result in more political hurdles for data centres.

AI Capex and Earnings Growth

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect capex by hyperscalers to almost double to $800 billion this year, and rise further to $1.2 trillion in 2027. At the same time, they see S&P 500 EPS growth of nearly 30% in 2026 slowing to 18% next year.

"Earnings results have underscored the fundamental challenge facing equity investors — earnings growth is strong, but it is no longer accelerating," wrote Ben Snider, Goldman's chief US equity strategist, in a note.

"Similarly, Q3 results support our view that AI investment spending will continue to grow but that the growth rate of AI capex is peaking."

Cryptocurrency Market Developments

Adding to the air of unease were withdrawals from Binance as the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange went back online on Sunday after hackers stole billions from the platform last week.

Regional Market Performance

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1%, but off early lows, while South Korea added 0.8%, having shed 16% last month. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2%.

In Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures both firmed 0.1%, while FTSE futures were flat. 

Interest Rates and Central Bank Actions

More Rate Hikes Coming

The retreat in equities last month provided a reprieve to safe-haven bonds, with investors wondering if a sustained selloff in the stock market could deter the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates in December.

Futures still imply a 72% chance of a quarter-point rate rise, but now only have 55 basis points of total tightening priced in compared to more than 70 basis points a month ago.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries nudged up to 4.941%, but remained well off their October peak of 5.3645%, while 2-year yields stood at 4.612%.

Global Central Bank Meetings

Among central banks meeting this week, markets are wagering on hikes from the Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of England and Riksbank, while the Norges Bank is seen on hold.

Upcoming Economic Data

Economic data due this week includes the influential US ISM survey of manufacturing for October later on Monday, while the all-important payrolls report is on Friday.

Median forecasts are for a 65,000 rise in jobs, after September's disappointing 29,000 gain, with the unemployment rate holding at 4.2%.

Currency and Commodity Markets

Currency Movements

In currency markets, the majors were pretty much sidelined while all the action was concentrated in stocks. The euro was a shade firmer at $1.1169, while the dollar was barely changed at 157.75 yen.

Oil and Gold Prices

For commodities, oil prices slipped as talks continued aimed at pushing for a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, though tankers were still being attacked in the Gulf.

Brent futures dipped 2.0% to $111.15 a barrel, though that follows a 13.6% jump in October, while US crude futures eased 2.3% to $101.73 a barrel. [O/R]

Non-interest-bearing gold bounced 0.9% to $3,911 an ounce, having fallen 6.8% last month amid talk some investors were having to sell to cover margin calls on equities. [GOL/] 

(Reporting by Wayne Cole;Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Key Takeaways

  • Apple shares have rallied four months straight and may reclaim title as most valuable company as investors await Q4 earnings, with consensus EPS of ~$2 and revenue near $113 billion, plus guidance on early iPhone 18 sales.
  • October saw a 5.3 % decline in the Nasdaq Composite, its worst monthly drop since March 2025, driven by AI capex worries, poor earnings (notably Intel’s nearly 29 % plunge), and heightened volatility across tech stocks.
  • Goldman Sachs estimates hyperscaler AI capex rising from $800 billion in 2026 to $1.2 trillion in 2027, signaling intense investment pressures even as analysts note a slowing growth rate in AI infrastructure spending.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are investors focused on Apple's earnings report?
Investors hope Apple's earnings will boost market sentiment amid concerns over AI spending and recent tech stock volatility.
How are oil prices reacting to Middle East tensions?
Oil prices eased as talks continued between Iranian and Qatari mediators, though tensions remain due to regional conflicts.
What is the outlook for future interest rate hikes?
Futures suggest a 72% chance of a US rate hike in December, with other central banks also considering increases this week.
How did the stock market perform in October?
The Nasdaq suffered its worst month since April 2025, dropping nearly 7% on tech sector concerns.
What economic data are investors watching this week?
Key reports include the US ISM manufacturing survey and the payrolls report, both considered influential for markets.

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