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Ryanair says it might freeze pay, cut other costs to offset high fuel prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair says it might freeze pay, cut other costs to offset high fuel prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Ryanair Considers Pay Freeze and Cost Cuts to Offset Soaring Fuel Prices

Ryanair's Response to Rising Fuel Costs

Cost Review and Potential Pay Freeze

DUBLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair is reviewing all its costs due to higher fuel prices and may require staff to take temporary pay freezes, the low-cost airline said on Monday after reporting a 6% decline in net profit for the July-to-September quarter, in line with expectations.

Airfare Outlook and Fuel Bill Impact

The Irish airline, Europe's largest in terms of passenger numbers, said that while it expects short-haul airfares to rise materially next year, that is unlikely to fully offset an estimated €2 billion ($2.24 billion) increase in its fuel bill for the financial year that ends in March 2028, based on current forward prices.

Market Conditions and Future Projections

"Unless there is a swift resolution of the Middle East conflict, we expect jet fuel prices to remain elevated well into 2027," Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement, adding that negotiations with airports, lower crewing ratios and increased use of AI in back-office operations could also yield cost savings.

Fare Trends and Hedging Strategy

Average fares fell by 2% year-on-year in the company's second quarter that ended in September and are trending modestly ahead of the same period a year earlier in the current quarter, it said.

Fuel Hedging Details

One of Europe's best-hedged airlines, Ryanair said its fuel needs through March 2027 remained 80% hedged at $67 a barrel, while it nudged up its hedges for the following 12 months to 25% at $95 a barrel compared with 15% at an average of $85 at the end of June.

Profit Report and Analyst Expectations

Ryanair reported an after-tax profit of €1.61 billion for the quarter, when it typically makes most of its profit, due to it capturing most of the northern hemisphere's busy summer holiday season. That was in line with a company poll of analysts.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Despite strong hedging (80% at $67 a barrel to March 2027; FY28 25% at $95), Ryanair faces a €2 billion fuel cost increase and may freeze pay or cut costs to offset margin erosion. (elpais.com)
  • CEO Michael O'Leary warns that sustained Middle East conflict will keep jet fuel prices elevated into 2027, prompting fare increases unlikely to fully fully offset rising fuel expenses. (elpais.com)
  • Ryanair plans cost-saving initiatives including renegotiating with airports, reducing crewing ratios, and using AI for back-office automation. (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Ryanair considering freezing staff pay?
Ryanair is reviewing all costs, including possible pay freezes, to offset a significant increase in fuel prices.
How much has Ryanair's net profit declined?
Ryanair reported a 6% decline in net profit for the July-to-September quarter compared to the previous year.
What is driving the increase in Ryanair's costs?
An estimated €2 billion increase in the airline's fuel bill for the financial year ending March 2028 is the main driver.
How is Ryanair managing its fuel price risk?
Ryanair has hedged 80% of its fuel needs through March 2027 at $67 a barrel, providing some protection from price spikes.
What other cost-saving measures is Ryanair considering?
Ryanair may negotiate with airports, reduce crewing ratios, and increase use of AI in back-office operations.

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