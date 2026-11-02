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Glencore proposes to alter CEO pay terms after any takeover, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Glencore proposes to alter CEO pay terms after any takeover, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Finance Companies Executive Compensation

Glencore Proposes Adjustments to CEO Pay Terms in Event of Takeover

Overview of Proposed Changes to CEO Compensation

Background of the Proposal

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Glencore is proposing to change CEO Gary Nagle's pay package to allow him to cash out long-term share awards more quickly if the miner is taken over, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Change-of-Control Provision Details

• The company has proposed altering a change-of-control provision that could keep Nagle’s shares unvested, even if he leaves Glencore following a takeover, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the matter and an investor presentation

Vesting Conditions Under New Plans

• However, under the plans, Nagle's shares would vest if Glencore is bought by a rival and he is replaced as CEO, though some awards would remain subject to a holding period

Company and Industry Context

• Glencore declined to comment. In February, the company and Rio Tinto shelved months of negotiations over a merger to form the world's largest miner

CEO Pay Structure and Proposed Increases

• Nagle's total pay was $7.5 million in 2025, as per Glencore's annual report

• The majority of his pay comes through a career shares award, with a target opportunity of 350% of salary and maximum of 525%, the annual report showed

• Glencore is proposing to increase the upper limit of the career shares range by slightly more than 10%, the FT said, adding that the company is also proposing an inflation-related increase to Nagle's fixed pay

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Krisha Bhatt; Editing by Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • Glencore would allow vesting of unvested career share awards if the company is acquired and Nagle is replaced, though some awards must still be held for a period. (financialfilings.com)
  • The company plans to boost the maximum career shares opportunity by just over 10%, in addition to an inflation‑related increase to Nagle’s fixed pay. (financialfilings.com)
  • In 2025, Nagle’s total pay was roughly US$7.5 million, with career shares making up the majority: target opportunity of 350% of salary and maximum of 525%. (financialfilings.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What changes is Glencore proposing to its CEO's pay package?
Glencore is proposing to allow CEO Gary Nagle to cash out long-term share awards more quickly if the company is taken over and he is replaced.
Will all of Gary Nagle’s share awards vest immediately in a takeover?
Not all awards will vest immediately; some will remain subject to a holding period under the new proposal.
Why is Glencore altering the change-of-control provision?
Currently, Nagle’s shares could remain unvested if he leaves after a takeover. The proposed change aims to provide clarity and fairness in such scenarios.
How much was Gary Nagle's total pay in 2025?
Gary Nagle’s total pay was $7.5 million in 2025, according to Glencore's annual report.
Is Glencore planning other changes to CEO compensation?
Yes, Glencore is also proposing an increase to the upper limit of share awards and an inflation-related increase to fixed pay.

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