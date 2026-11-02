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Maersk says another container shipping service will resume Suez sailings - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Maersk says another container shipping service will resume Suez sailings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 2, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 2, 2026

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Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Container Shipping Between India and Europe

Resumption of Suez Canal Services and Security Considerations

Background and Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk said on Monday that another of its joint container services with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will resume sailings through the Suez Canal, as they gradually return to using the shortcut between Asia and Europe.

ME1 Service Route Update

• The ME1 service, which connects India and Europe, will now sail via the trans-Suez route instead of taking the much longer route around Africa, Maersk said in a statement

Impact of Red Sea Security Situation

• The Asia-Europe trade corridor through the Suez Canal was abandoned by most shippers in late 2023 after attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis

Ongoing Monitoring and Future Plans

• "Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will continue to monitor the security situation in the Middle East region very closely, and any alteration to services within the Gemini Cooperation will remain dependent on the ongoing stability in the Red Sea area," it added

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • The ME1 India–Europe service will now transit through the Suez Canal again, replacing the longer Cape of Good Hope route, reducing voyage time and costs.
  • This resumption marks a further step in the gradual return of Gemini cooperation services to the Suez Canal amid improving—but still fragile—Red Sea security conditions (maritime.dot.gov).
  • Ship operators continue to monitor the Middle East closely; transits remain subject to security reviews, naval protection, and may reverse if threats escalate (seatrade-maritime.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which container shipping service is resuming Suez Canal sailings?
Maersk's ME1 service, in partnership with Hapag-Lloyd, is resuming sailings via the Suez Canal.
Why was the Suez Canal route previously abandoned by shippers?
Most shippers avoided the Suez Canal in late 2023 due to security concerns from attacks in the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthis.
What route did container ships take when avoiding the Suez Canal?
Ships took the longer route around Africa instead of the shortcut through the Suez Canal.
Will Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd monitor the situation in the Middle East?
Yes, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd will continue to closely monitor Middle East security and adapt their services accordingly.
Which regions are impacted by the resumed Suez Canal container services?
The resumed services primarily impact Asia-Europe trade, especially between India and Europe.

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